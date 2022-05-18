Sports

Ceará conquers the biggest rout of a Northeastern club in the history of Conmebol competitions

THE Ceará’s rout against General Caballero this Tuesday (17) in the Copa Sudamericana went down in history. The result is the highest achieved by a Northeasterner in disputes in Conmebol tournaments.since 1959.

The triumph surpasses the results of Sport 5 x 0 Alianza Limaby Libertadores, in 1988, and Bahia 5 x 0 Guabiráin the Copa Sudamericana, in 2021.

In the general retrospect of the biggest routs of the Copa Sudamericana, the result obtained by Ceará is in 5th place, alongside four clashes with the same result.

In the current edition, the alvinegra victory surpassed the victories of Jorge Wilstermann 4 x 0 Guabira (Preliminary), Metros 4 x 0 Students of Merida (Preliminary), Atlético-GO 4 x 0 LDU (group stage), LDU 4 x 0 Antofagasta (group stage) and General Caballero 0x4 Independent (group stage).

Biggest wins of the Copa Sudamericana (2002-2022)

  1. Defender (URU) 9 x Sport Huancayo (PER) – 2010

  2. Grêmio (BRA) 8 x 0 Aragua (COL) – 2021

  3. LDU (EQU) 7 x 0 River Plate (URU) – 2009

  4. Sol de América (PAR) 7 x 1 Estudiantes de Caracas (VEN) – 2017

  5. San Lorenzo (ARG) 6 x 0 Deportivo Italchacao (VEN) – 2003

  6. Newell’s Old Boys (ARG) 6 x 0 Club Deportivo San José (BOL) – 2010

  7. Cerro Porteño (PAR) 6 x 0 Real Potosí (BOL) – 2016

  8. Catholic University (EQU) 6 x 0 Melgar (PER) – 2019

  9. Ceará (BRA) 6 x 0 General Caballero (PAR) – 2022

  10. Vasco (BRA) 8 x 3 Aurora (BOL) – 2019

  11. Colo Colo (CHI) 7 x 2 Alajuelense (CR) – 2006

  12. LDU (EQU) 6 x 1 Union San Felipe (CHI) – 2010

  13. Arsenal de Sarandí (ARG) 6 x 1 Juan Aurich (PER) – 2017


