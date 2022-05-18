Ceará conquers the biggest rout of a Northeastern club in the history of Conmebol competitions

THE Ceará’s rout against General Caballero this Tuesday (17) in the Copa Sudamericana went down in history. The result is the highest achieved by a Northeasterner in disputes in Conmebol tournaments.since 1959.

The triumph surpasses the results of Sport 5 x 0 Alianza Limaby Libertadores, in 1988, and Bahia 5 x 0 Guabiráin the Copa Sudamericana, in 2021.

In the general retrospect of the biggest routs of the Copa Sudamericana, the result obtained by Ceará is in 5th place, alongside four clashes with the same result.

In the current edition, the alvinegra victory surpassed the victories of Jorge Wilstermann 4 x 0 Guabira (Preliminary), Metros 4 x 0 Students of Merida (Preliminary), Atlético-GO 4 x 0 LDU (group stage), LDU 4 x 0 Antofagasta (group stage) and General Caballero 0x4 Independent (group stage).

Biggest wins of the Copa Sudamericana (2002-2022)

Defender (URU) 9 x Sport Huancayo (PER) – 2010 Grêmio (BRA) 8 x 0 Aragua (COL) – 2021 LDU (EQU) 7 x 0 River Plate (URU) – 2009 Sol de América (PAR) 7 x 1 Estudiantes de Caracas (VEN) – 2017 San Lorenzo (ARG) 6 x 0 Deportivo Italchacao (VEN) – 2003 Newell’s Old Boys (ARG) 6 x 0 Club Deportivo San José (BOL) – 2010 Cerro Porteño (PAR) 6 x 0 Real Potosí (BOL) – 2016 Catholic University (EQU) 6 x 0 Melgar (PER) – 2019 Ceará (BRA) 6 x 0 General Caballero (PAR) – 2022 Vasco (BRA) 8 x 3 Aurora (BOL) – 2019 Colo Colo (CHI) 7 x 2 Alajuelense (CR) – 2006 LDU (EQU) 6 x 1 Union San Felipe (CHI) – 2010 Arsenal de Sarandí (ARG) 6 x 1 Juan Aurich (PER) – 2017