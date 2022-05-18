Chamber commissions invite Sachsida to explain studies on Petrobras privatization | Policy

As it is an invitation, the minister is not obliged to attend the commission. According to lawmakers, Sachsida made himself available to attend the June 22.

Sachsida was appointed minister on the 11th in place of Admiral Bento Albuquerque. A day later, he went to the Ministry of Economy’s headquarters in Brasília and handed Minister Paulo Guedes a request for studies to be carried out for the privatization of Petrobras.

The change in command of the Ministry of Mines and Energy took place amid criticism by President Jair Bolsonaro of Petrobras’ announcements of fuel price readjustments.

Invitation instead of summons

A member of the Chamber’s Committee on Mines and Energy, deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) presented a request for Sachsida to be summoned to provide clarification, which, if approved, would oblige the minister to appear at the committee.

An agreement between government and opposition deputies, however, turned the call into an invitation, which makes the minister’s presence optional. The change is customary in Congress when there is agreement between parliamentarians.

“The logic that Petrobras works today is not about the Brazilian public interest, but that of its shareholders. It is an absurd situation that we have today in the country, where 40% of Petrobras shareholders are foreigners. This is very serious. privatization does not solve this problem”, argued Elias Vaz in the application.

“I understand it opportune that this House approves [o requerimento] so that the due clarifications are provided in the plenary of this Committee on Mines and Energy, about the facts brought here, as soon as possible”, added the parliamentarian.

Deputy Jesus Sérgio (PDT-AC), author of another application approved by the commission, said that Bolsonaro is “irritated by the readjustments practiced by Petrobras” and changes the command of the Ministry of Mines and Energy to blame the state’s leaders and to satisfy society, not to try to control fuel prices.

“This House and this Commission on Mines and Energy need to know the goals of the new minister and the priorities of his management in the face of the main issues that concern society: Petrobras’ policy to control the prices of fuel and cooking gas; the construction pipeline; the Mais Luz para a Amazônia and Luz para Todos programs; and the future of the Eletrobras privatization process,” he said.

Inspection and Control

The Financial Inspection and Control Commission also approved an invitation to Sachsida this Wednesday.

The request, authored by PSOL deputies Sâmia Bomfim (SP) and Ivan Valente (SP), wants Sachsida to provide clarification on an alleged connection of his appointment with the government’s articulation to privatize Petrobras, as well as to enable the construction of pipelines that would directly benefit businessman Carlos Suarez, a former partner of the construction company OAS.

The date set for the minister’s appearance was also June 22. Hearings between the two commissions should be held jointly.