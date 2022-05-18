Business

Check the results of Lotofácil 2523 and Dupla Sena 2367 this Tuesday (17/5)

It's to cheer and believe!

On Tuesday night (5/17), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5855 contests; the 2367 of the Dupla Seine; the 1784 of Timemania and the 605 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  QUINE | TUESDAY, MAY 17
  DOUBLE SENA | TUESDAY, MAY 17
  LUCKY DAY | TUESDAY, MAY 17
  TIMEMANIA | TUESDAY, MAY 17
  LOTOFÁCIL | TUESDAY, MAY 17
Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 10.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 17-22-24-34-36.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 09-11-19-34-37-47 in the first draw; 04-07-09-33-36-48 in the second draw. The estimated prize is R$ 2.6 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 09-10-20-23-27-29-31. Lucky month is December.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 19.3 million, presented the following result: 05-12-28-33-45-69-76. The heart team is the factory workerfrom Paraná.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-04-05-06-07-10-11-12-14-15-17-18-20-23-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Source link

