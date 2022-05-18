Chevrolet Equinox 2023: impressions when driving

The Chevrolet Equinox 2023 arrives on the national market with a double proposal, to keep the good Premier version, well equipped, in addition to the new bet, the customized RS.

GM has not officially released prices, but we learned from the automaker’s source that the RS version will cost R$204,990 and the Premier version will cost R$221,990.

With an updated look, the medium SUV from GM comes from Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, however, its production will be moved to San Luis de Potosí, further north in that country.

That’s because GM will change the plant’s infrastructure for electric production, with the confirmed production of the Chevrolet Blazer EV 2024 model.

The Equinox 2023 is no longer made in Ingersoll, Ontario, where the Canadian plant will make only BrightDrop electric trucks.

In addition to Mexico, Equinox is made in China. The model arrives here with new alloy wheels and updated MyLink multimedia.

In this case, it now aggregates Amazon Alexa, as well as native Spotify.

The device also comes with wireless projection for Android Auto and CarPlay. OnStar and MyChevroletApp are also part of the package.

With OnStar, 4G internet and Wi-Fi connection, the Equinox 2023 extends connectivity also with a native GPS navigator and Non-Stop free for 12 months.

The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox has AWD traction in the Premier version and FWD in the RS, both equipped with a 1.5 Turbo engine with 172 horsepower and 27.8 kgfm.

The transmission is a six-speed automatic, with no Sport mode, but in L mode you can change gears manually.

Measuring 4,652 m in length, 1,843 m in width and 2,725 m of wheelbase, the model has 468 liters in the luggage compartment and up to 1,627 liters with the rear seat folding down.

Chevrolet Equinox 2023 – Visual Impressions

The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox draws attention to the full LED optics with a chrome finish on the lenses and daytime running lights on top, with the headlights below.

The chrome grille is very eye-catching and just behind the finish are the movable radiator fins, which help reduce aerodynamic drag.

More chrome and fog lights on the bumper, redesigned as well. The 19-inch alloy wheels have a nicer design and diamond finish.

At the back, a chrome insert on the bumper and longitudinal bars on the roof, with a panoramic sunroof, complete the look of the Premier version.

Inside, the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox retains the good finish, with the analog cluster getting an updated on-board computer.

MyLink multimedia, with more applications, has a basic GPS navigator, while the internet connection and smartphone integration are very fast.

The environment is very spacious and comfortable, with an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and two memories, as well as leather upholstery on the seats and doors.

With dual zone air conditioning, equipped with air vents on the rear seat, which has adjustable backrests.

I still try panoramic sunroof, the Chevrolet Equinox Premier also has a trunk lid with electric height adjustment, made by a button on the driver’s door.

The Equinox RS has a shiny black front grille, with the Black Bow Tie and the RS logo in red.

The bumper has a distinctive design with black elements, in addition to fog lights.

The wheels are blacked out, as is the Equinox name on the doors and roof bars, but no sunroof.

At the rear, the emblems are also black and the look is interesting, as well as the other elements.

Inside, the black finish dominates, but with the doors having a lower trim, while the seats feature red stitching in the premium material.

The driver’s seat has electrical adjustments, but no memory. At the back, the air diffusers remain, while the luggage compartment has a conventional opening lid.

Highlight even for the gear lever with RS badge in red, which gives a more sporty look to the Equinox 2023.

Chevrolet Equinox 2023 – Impressions when driving

The Chevrolet Equinox 2023 has a good performance for a bulky car that weighs 1,561 kg in the RS version, which according to GM has a consumption of 9.3 km / l in the city and 11.5 km / l on the road.

Built on an architecture still based on the Family II, even though made of aluminum, the Ecotec 1.5 Turbo has direct injection and intercooler.

It delivers 172 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 27.8 kgfm at 2,000 rpm, thus having good response in any regime and ensuring pleasant pickups.

Always in a good mood, the 2023 Equinox 1.5 Turbo also has a six-speed automatic transmission, with manual changes by a button on the lever, which is pretty bad.

Having only L (Low) mode, which allows such a change, the SUV raises the rev by almost 1,000 rpm, working as a disguised Sport mode, as it changes gears automatically.

The AWD traction in the Premier version raises the car’s weight to 1,675 kg, with an on-demand four-wheel drive activation button.

On the road, it keeps the needle at 2,200 rpm at 110 km/h. The Equinox Premier uses AWD to better navigate corners and maintain better dynamic balance.

In the case of the RS, the Equinox is more “loose”, weighing less and only with force on the front wheels.

As it does not have AWD traction, the balance in curves reveals the advantage of the system of the Premier version, which can also be deactivated.

On the road, the rotation stops at 2,000 rpm at 110 km/h, ensuring comfort and efficiency during travel. When accelerating, like the Premier, the RS hits 5,500 rpm before the cut.

With well-calibrated electric steering and suspension adjusted for comfort, but that doesn’t sin when it comes to maintaining the car’s balance, the Equinox 2023 is an interesting option for those looking for a medium SUV.

Chevrolet Equinox 2023 – Photo Gallery