Black box flight data retrieved from China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed in Marchkilling 132 people, indicates that someone in the cockpit intentionally shot down the plane, the Wall Street Journalciting people familiar with the authorities’ preliminary investigation of the USA.

The Boeing 737-800 was traveling at high altitude when it suddenly nose-dived, crashing into a mountain at high speed. According to data from the website Flightradar24, which monitors flights, the Boeing 737-800 was traveling at 966 km/h, close to the speed of sound.

A Western official told Reuters the focus was on the actions of the crew after a preliminary investigation found no indication of a malfunction in the plane. THE Boeingthe jet’s maker, and the National Transportation Safety Board declined to comment on the case and referred questions to Chinese regulators.

In March, the Boeing 737-800 jet, which was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in the Guangxi Mountains after a sudden drop in altitude, killing all 123 passengers and 9 crew on board. This was China’s deadliest air disaster in 28 years. Pilots did not respond to repeated calls from air traffic controllers and nearby planes during the rapid descent.

China Eastern Airlines could not be reached for comment, but the Wall Street Journal said that no evidence had emerged that could determine whether there were problems with the crash aircraft. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

NTSB President Jennifer Homendy said on the 10th that Boeing investigators had traveled to China to help with the investigation. According to Homendy, no security issues were found that required urgent action. The NTSB also assisted Chinese investigators in reviewing the flight data recorder. / REUTERS