Chinese plane that crashed in March and killed 132 people was purposely shot down, US says

Data from the investigation into the crash of the Boeing 737-800 show that someone in the cockpit of the aircraft was responsible for the accident.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing crashed this Monday, 21, with 132 people on board.



Data from the investigation into the crash of the Boeing 737-800, a Chinese flight bound for the city of Guangzhou, indicate that the plane was deliberately shot down, according to information released by the US newspaper Wall Street Journal. specialized authorities of U.S analyzed the accident and concluded that the fall may have been caused by someone who was in the cockpit of the aircraft belonging to China Eastern. Data from the single black box recovered also points to a chance that the use of controls pushed the plane into the fatal dive. At the time of the fall, the plane, which was at a high altitude, suddenly changed its destination and fell vertically, colliding at high speed with a mountain. “The plane did what was told by someone in the cabin,” said the person involved in the black box analysis. The accident killed all 132 people on board.

The investigations that worked to discover the reasons that caused the crash of the plane, changed their focus after the evidence, now has as the pilots are appointed as responsible. The deployment and completion may still take some time to complete. Since the accident, the Chinese company has suspended its activities, but, with evidence showing that the cause may have been intentional, they resumed operations, according to the American newspaper.

On March 21, the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 with 132 people on board, including 123 passengers and nine crew members, took off around 1:00 pm (2:00 am GMT) from the city of Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou. . However, the aircraft never arrived, as it crashed in a rural area near the city and caused a fire on the mountain. Rescue teams were dispatched and worked at the scene, but found no survivors. The Chinese Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) reported that the Boeing 737, which had been in operation since 2015, “lost contact while flying over Wuzhou city”.