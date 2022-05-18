Chris Rock is criticized after joke involving trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Chris Rock was criticized on social media after making jokes involving the defamation trial between Johnny depp and your ex-wife amber heard.

During a show of his Ego Death stand-up tour, held in London last Thursday (12), the comedian would have joked about an occasion cited in the trial that revealed that Heard allegedly had defecated in the star’s bed. Pirates of the Caribbean. Heard denies that this ever happened.

According to the portal LadBible (via Independent), Rock told the audience present at his presentation:

Believe in all women… except Amber Heard. What is she taking? She shit in his bed! She’s good but not to the point of [deixá-la] shit. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you’re just to blame for everything. What the hell is going on there? Wow. And they even had a relationship after that. It must be amazing… I’ve been with some crazy bitches, but damn.

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation after the actress accused him of abuse. However, Heard filed a $100 million counter-action of his own.

Chris Rock criticized for joke with Amber Heard

Chris Rock’s speech caught the attention of netizens and some of them harshly criticized the comedian’s stance. One of them wrote:

Chris Rock wasn’t laughing when Will Smith assaulted him, but it’s okay to laugh and joke about a victim of domestic violence when the abuser is a Hollywood actor.

Another person declared about the subject:

So is the man who was punched by Will Smith now dragging the woman who was punched by Johnny Depp? Starting to think that the only thing the Fresh Prince [personagem interpretado por Will Smith] did wrong was not to take him out.

During his London show, Rock spoke briefly about the slap he got from Will Smith at the Oscars ceremony. He would have said:

I’m fine if anyone was wondering. I’ve got most of my hearing back and I’m trying to put on a decent show.

After the conflict, which took place in March, Smith apologized to the comedian and resigned from the Academy. A few days later, the Academy itself decided to suspend Smith’s presence from all institution events for the next 10 years. Learn more here.

