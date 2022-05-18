News

Christopher Walken to Spread Terror in “Dune: Part 2”

Christopher Walken will play the mysterious and ruthless Emperor Shaddam IV in “Dune: Part 2”, according to the specialized press.

After making her presence felt in the first part through her representatives and military forces, the character will spread terror in the world of “Dune” together with Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) against the revolt led by Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). ).

The legendary actor, with a career spanning more than 40 years and an Oscar winner, is the most media news in the cast, which should have Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, daughter of the Emperor, and Austin Butler (the protagonist of the still unpublished “Elvis” by Baz Luhrmann) as Feyd-Rautha, the Baron’s nephew and heir.

After the first film won six Oscars, the filming of the sequel starts in July in Budapest (Hungary) and the theatrical release is announced for October 20, 2023.

Returning is director Denis Villeneuve as well as Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and other actors.

The sequel’s story will pick up on what happened after Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Ferguson) fled to the inhospitable desert of the planet Arrakis.

REMEMBER THE “DUNE – DUNE” TRAILER.

