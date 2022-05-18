clear all doubts about the document

THE Workbook and Digital Social Security is an app available to citizens across the country. According to data from Dataprev, the tool is already responsible for about 59% of requests made by workers, even though it has only been in existence for two years.

With it, citizens have access to information about old and current jobs, and can also consult and request benefits, such as the PIS/Pasep salary allowance and unemployment insurance.

CTPS Digital was created with the objective of reducing the average service time at physical stations, in addition to guaranteeing more access to labor information. In this way, workers can monitor their employment relationships more easily and be sure that everything is up to date.

5 questions and answers about the Digital Work Portfolio

If you still don’t know the document, check out the answers to the most common questions about it.

What functions are available?

Users can follow their employment contract, apply for unemployment insurance, check the calendar of benefits such as the salary bonus and also use the document to prove professional experience.

How to consult CTPS Digital?

Just download the application from the Gov.br portal and start using it. It is available for Android and iOS (iPhone) devices. Those who do not have a smartphone can access the Ministry of Labor website and log in to access the document on the computer.

How to look up the number?

The query can be made in the application itself, but it is the same as the user’s CPF. After logging in, a greeting message will be displayed at the top of the page, followed by the document number. The sequence is adopted even when the worker has another number in the physical version of the document.

Does the document replace the physical?

The digital version of the Work Card can be used to replace the printed one since 2019. It usually comes into play when the employer does not use eSocial, but it is not valid as an identification document. Even with all the online facilities, the worker must continue to keep the physical document stored.

How to change incorrect data?

As the information contained in CTPS Digital is the same as in the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF), any changes must be made with the Federal Revenue Service.