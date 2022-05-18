Sports

Clube do Remo loses duo for duel against Ypiranga-RS

In this Series C, time has taken turns in the role of ally or enemy for Clube do Remo. And this time, time is missing for coach Paulo Bonamigo to think about forced changes he will make at Leão Azul.

That’s because two players from the starting lineup will not face Ypiranga-RS next Monday (23), in a game valid for the 7th round of the Brazilian Championship of Series C.

Defender Daniel Felipe and striker Rodrigo Pimpão do not face Canarinho, as they both got their third yellow card in the 3-1 victory over Mirassol-SP last Sunday (15th) and are out of action.

In defense, the options are between Igor Morais and Everton Sena. In the attack, Vanilson can take the place of Pimpão, even more so after the goal scored against the Paulistas.

Despite the changes, Leão’s list of absences may increase: midfielder Paulinho Curuá will be judged this Wednesday (18) for the expulsion against Confiança-SE and may be another low in the remist squad.

Until Friday (20), the remist cast trains in Belém and travels to the south of the country, in the early hours of Saturday (21).

