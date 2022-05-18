Coca-Cola takes a stand on suspension of sales of Del Valle beverages in SC

The Procon of Santa Catarina determined this Wednesday, 18, that Coca-Cola suspend the marketing of the drink Del Valle Fresh. This afternoon, Coca-Cola, maker of the drink, took a stand on the case.

In a statement, the company argues that the illustration on the brand’s drink label reflects the raw material present in the drink, and provides on the label all the information regarding its composition.

About the complaint

The Santa Catarina Procon received a complaint from the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), which alleged that the Coca-Cola company was promoting the drink as fruit juice, and suspended the marketing of the product in the state.

After analyzing information on Del Valle’s website and checking labels and advertisements in supermarkets, the inspection confirmed that the drink does not have the minimum amount of fruit to be considered juice, nectar or even soft drink.

Check out Coca-Cola’s position in full:

“Coca-Cola informs that the illustration on the label of the Fresh line of the Del Valle brand reflects the raw material present in the drink. And because of its commitment to transparency with the consumer, it makes available on the respective label all the information regarding its composition, including the amount of juice present in the product, in strict compliance with current Brazilian legislation and regulatory standards of the competent bodies of the category. Also, it clarifies that the products of the Fresh line of the Del Valle brand are not and have never been classified as juice or nectar. The company guarantees that it will follow all the determinations of Organs competent bodies”.

