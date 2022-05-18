cold products are more expensive

The prices of coats and blankets are more expensive in physical stores, which has made consumers seek online stores to try to save. According to traders interviewed by the UOLwinter products are about 10% more expensive due to the onset of the cold.

The receptionist Tatiane Rebouças Maia gave up buying in physical stores after seeing the prices of the blouses she would like to buy. To save money, she decided to buy her cold items from the Chinese online store Shein.

Tatiane shopped on an international website to get better prices Image: Personal collection

“I was looking for some options for knitting blouses and other simpler ones, the ones we use second skin, but the prices are absurd. I decided to make a test purchase at Shein and I’m waiting for it to arrive. I spent R$ 142 on a turtleneck blouse black and another knitted”, says Maia.

Maia says she found knitting blouses for R$250 in department stores in São Paulo.

Because of the pandemic, it’s been a long time since I bought winter pieces.

Tatiane spent R$ 142.10 on the purchase she made Image: Reproduction / Shein

“As I didn’t leave the house for a long time, I used what I had. Now that I’m working in person, I went back to buy some pieces”, says Maia.

The news about the cold scared the marketing assistant Lohana Thereza da Costawho decided to buy a blanket.

Lohanna decided to buy two blankets because of this week’s cold Image: Personal collection

“I was very scared with the cold that was coming, so what I was most worried about was researching the prices in stores that delivered in a day or two”, she says.

Costa says he already expected prices to be high, since several other products are more expensive on a daily basis, because of high inflation. When analyzing the delivery time, he decided to buy two blankets, one for R$195 on Amazon for himself and another for R$260 for his brother, at Magazine Luiza.

“The price is high as well as everything. I found a natural increase in relation to everything that went up, unfortunately”, he says.

Shopkeepers say parts are more expensive

THE UOL talked to shopkeepers who claim that the prices of winter items are more expensive this year: whether hoodies, coats, pants or blankets, everything is weighing more on the pocket.

Elaine Irene da Silva Santos owns the Miss Deny Boutique store, in Tatuapé, a neighborhood on the east side of São Paulo. From last week to this, she has already felt a 10% increase in prices charged by suppliers for cold items. Santos says that the suppliers claim that the fabric is more expensive.

Winter clothes have just started to come in and I’ve already felt a 10% increase from one week to the next. I managed to hold the prices for now, but I’m already warning customers that the next waves will have a price readjustment, because the suppliers have already warned me of a new increase.

Elaine Irene da Silva Santos, owner of Miss Deny Boutique

For her, the increase in prices has to do with the news of the cold front that arrives throughout Brazil. “Customers are already starting to prevent themselves from the cold front news. Demand has increased, mainly because many people have been without buying anything for almost two years because of the pandemic and now customers without cold clothes”, says Santos.

A department store employee, who declined to be identified, says that the prices of blankets are higher, but that the stores are able to make a greater profit margin with these products.

This is because cold items have a higher added value: on a visit to high street stores, the report found blankets between R$150 and R$200 and warmer, padded coats for R$200.

In another store that sells underwear, pajamas, scarves and socks, the search for long pajamas increased. “The products here at the store are 10% more expensive, more or less, everything is expensive anywhere”, says the salesperson Andressa Rodrigues, from the Sfera Modas Multimarcas store, in Tatuapé.

Maria de Jesus, manager of the Mallinus clothing store, also in Tatuapé, said prices have risen by almost 40% from the beginning of the year so far. Today there are pants with prices from R$80 to R$100, jackets from up to R$200 and knitted blouses from around R$80.

“We felt an increase in sales in May and in recent months prices have risen a lot. It has increased by about 40% and we pass a part on to the consumer,” said de Jesus.