Colombian Leonor Espinosa is chosen as the Best Chef in the World in 2022

The Colombian Leonor Espinosa, owner of the Leo restaurant, in Bogotá, was elected this Tuesday (17) Best Female Chef in the World 2022 by the influential list “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants”, which for the third consecutive year elects a Latin American for this award.

Espinosa, who had been named Best Female Chef in Latin America in 2017, succeeds Peruvian Pía León in 2021 and Mexican-American Daniela Soto-Innes in 2019. The award was not awarded in 2020.

“I receive this award with great joy, because now my voice can be heard a little more, which will allow me to continue using gastronomy as an instrument for generating socioeconomic well-being, especially in developing countries”, reacted the Colombian, who for 15 years innovates in the gastronomic world.

In her creations, this chef celebrates the richness of her country’s biodiversity, seeking to rescue the ancestral food and culinary knowledge and techniques of the indigenous and Afro-Colombian peoples.

One of the dishes at his restaurant Leo, with crab, Thai ginger and peach palm, among other ingredients Image: Reproduction/The World’s 50 Best

Through its Funleo foundation, created in 2008, it also supports the development of rural communities in its country and helps small producers reach the market, in addition to offering spaces for education, nutrition and tourism.

His work has already earned him another important recognition in 2017, when he won the Basque Culinary World Prize. This award recognizes projects that promote improvements in the world through gastronomy.

“Combining extensive scientific research with culinary innovation, she is a self-taught chef who continues to seek new knowledge as well as educate others,” said William Drew, editor of “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants”, declaring himself “delighted to be able to recognize their incredible work with this important award”.

Espinosa worked as a publicist until the age of 35 and taught herself to cook. In 2021, she managed to place her restaurant in the 46th position of this prestigious list, which this year will announce its ranking at a grand ceremony in London on July 18.