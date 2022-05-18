Colonel breaks censorship on state TV and says Russia will still suffer a lot in war in Ukraine

REUTERS – A military analyst left a completely frank message for viewers of Russian state television: the war in ukraine it will be much worse for Russiawhich faces a mass mobilization supported by the U.S while Moscow is almost completely isolated.

since the president Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russian state media – and especially state television – have supported the Kremlin’s position. Few dissenting voices got airtime.

That appeared to have changed on Monday night, when a well-known military analyst gave Russia’s main state television channel a scathing assessment of what Putin calls a “special military operation.”

“You shouldn’t swallow reassuring information,” he said. Mikhail Khodar Ionoka retired colonel, on the talk show “60 Minutes” on Rossiya-1 hosted by Olga SkabeIeva, one of television’s most pro-Kremlin journalists.

“The situation, frankly speaking, is going to get worse for us,” said Khodarionok, a regular guest on state TV who often gives candid assessments of the situation. According to him, Ukraine could mobilize 1 million armed men.

Khodarionok, a military columnist for the newspaper gazeta.ru and a graduate of one of Russia’s elite military academies, warned before the invasion that such a move would not be in Russia’s national interest.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine killed thousands, displaced millions more and raised fears of the most serious confrontation between Russia and the United States since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Khodarionok and Skabeieva could not be reached for comment.

The war also showed the post-Soviet limits of Russia’s military, intelligence and economic power.: Despite Putin’s attempts to bolster his military, the Russian military has fared poorly in many battles in Ukraine.

A siege of Kiev was abandoned and Russia turned its focus to trying to establish control over the eastern region of Donbasin Ukraine. The West has provided billions of dollars in weapons to Ukrainian forces.

The losses are not publicly disclosed, but Ukraine says Russian losses are worse than the 15,000 Soviet dead in the 1979-1989 Soviet-Afghan war.

“The desire to defend the motherland exists in Ukraine and they intend to fight to the end,” Khodarionok said before being interrupted by Skabeieva.

The biggest strategic consequences of the Russian invasion so far have been the unusual unity of the United States’ European allies and Sweden and Finland’s proposals to join the US-led NATO military alliance.

Khodarionok said Russia needed to see reality. “The main thing in our business is to have a sense of military-political reality: if you go beyond that, the reality of history will hit you so hard that you won’t know what hit you,” he said.

“Don’t wave rockets at Finland for God’s sake – it sounds like a joke,” he said.

Russia, he said, is isolated.

“The main shortcoming of our political-military position is that we are in full geopolitical solitude and – although we don’t want to admit it – practically the whole world is against us, and we need to get out of this situation.”