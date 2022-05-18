Commentator highlights John Textor as one of the big headlines of the round: ‘Botafogo fan’s ego needed this hope’

John Textor was one of the highlights of the soccer weekend in Brazil. The shareholder of SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol) of Botafogo went to the field after the 3-1 victory over Strength, waved the flag and got emotional in an interview. The podcast “A Mesa”, from “GE”, praised the entrepreneur.

– The optimistic part for our football is Textor saying that the Premier League is the biggest tournament in the world, but it doesn’t have the love that we have here. We need to show that love to the world. I was happy with that sentence – valued Paulo Vinicius Coelho.

the commentator Renata Mendonça went further and emphasized the importance of John Textor to Botafogo.

– I think so, the Textor’s sentence was one of the big headlines of the round. The (reporter) Gabi Moreira, in a very competent way, had the perception of picking up some words from him. A gringo has to come here to tell us what we always have to feel. Botafogo’s ego was in so much need of some hope, something to cling to. The arrival of Textor shows this and shows how exciting our football is. We have things to discuss about the quality of the game, the calendar gets in the way, but we understand a lot about passion – he stressed.

the former player Junioralso a commentator, was another to praise.

– When we see people who don’t have our culture saying what the Textor said, it’s not just lip service. It’s from the heart. Certainly never experienced that there in the Premier League. When Engenhão takes on in these last games with more than 30 thousand people, with this moment of the club, despite mistakes for being a formative phase, it massages the ego of the Brazilian football lover – completed Júnior.