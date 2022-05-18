Common sense wins, F1 gives up replacing Russia, and World Cup will have 22 stages – 05/18/2022

Although along crooked lines, common sense prevailed. F1 announced on Wednesday that it had dropped plans to find a replacement for the Russian GP. So there will be 22 stages this season, not 23 anymore.

The decision is a reflection of the pressure of teams, with employees exhausted by the increasing amount of races, many of them on consecutive Sundays. There is another factor: the increase in the value of air freight, a cost that is included in the spending cap for teams per season.

The text on the category’s official website is succinct: “The 2022 calendar will now have 22 stages instead of the 23 originally planned, as a result of the decision not to replace the Russian GP. On February 25, after a meeting involving Formula 1 [Liberty Media], the FIA ​​and the teams, it was announced that the race in Russia, scheduled for 25 September, would not be played. But it has now been revealed that no other GPs will be included on the calendar.”

The 23-race Worlds is an obsession for Liberty. But the plan has always been the target of strong criticism from those who put their hands in the dough: the staff of the teams and the people who work in the surroundings of F1. Engineers, cooks, journalists and, above all, mechanics just can’t bear to travel so much anymore, for so many races spliced ​​together.

Ferrari mechanics in the team’s pits during the Miami GP, the last stage of the season Image: Ferrari

The Spanish GP this weekend, for example, will be the first in a series of three stages. It will be three weeks in which most of the team’s staff will not return home, amending one trip to another, assembling and disassembling pits, repairing cars, carrying tires to and fro…

At the end of last season, an open letter to the managers, written by a mechanic on condition of anonymity, exposed the paddock’s dissatisfaction.

An excerpt: “What makes this job extremely strenuous is that there is no way to rest, no way to recover. You get off a plane after a flight in what could have been a horrible economy class, not being able to sleep, and you have to work. The combination of changing time zones, flying cheap airlines and working late left everyone broke after a string of races in Mexico, Brazil and Qatar.”

In March, Karun Chandok, former F1 driver and now British TV commentator, responded to a Twitter poll about which circuit should replace Sochi: “None! 22 races is enough!”

Present on the calendar since 2014, Russia was excluded from this year’s World Cup after the invasion of Ukraine.

In recent months, several circuits have applied for the open position. Portugal started as favourites. Qatar and Malaysia gained strength. And there was even some buzz about returning to Bahrain’s outer ring, which hosted the penultimate stage of 2020.

Those rumors were buried today. The 2022 World Cup will have 22 stages, like last year’s, the biggest in history. It will still be a lot, but one less test will make a difference.

All F1 staff will now be able to leave the Italian GP on 11 September and spend a few days with their family before heading to Singapore, where the next stage will take place, on 2 October. And that, in the final stretch of an exhausting season, will make all the difference…