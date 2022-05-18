Computer slow or crashing? Swapping HD for SSD can help

Your laptop or computer is running slow or running low on space, and the first thing you think is, “Do I need to buy a new one?” For know that it is not always necessary to change the equipment to solve this type of problem. One way out is to use SSD (the acronym for solid State Drive, or solid state disk).

It is an electronic accessory that can be a good option to “gas” your computer. With a function similar to that of a HD (external memory hard drive), it is intended to store computer data — such as operating systems, images, videos, documents and music.

What changes is that the SSD is more resistant and has greater read and write capacity. There are devices with up to 8 TB (terabytes) of storage.

Another advantage of the device is that it is quieter than a hard disk, with less risk of physical damage, as well as being less hot and consuming less power from the source.

There are several options for sale, but it is important to analyze which best fits your needs. Here are some points to keep in mind when choosing an SSD.

Storage capacity

The first item that must be evaluated is the storage capacity. Devices under 128GB may be lacking, because that’s not a lot of space and you’ll be worried every time you download a larger file.

A 128GB SSD might be enough, for example, just for the operating system and applications. For those who like games and download a lot of files, there will be no space. In that case, consider investing a little more in drives with higher capacity.

Speed

By not having mechanical parts, the SSD already offers good transfer speed, above that found in HDs, for example. As this question is directly related to price, consider whether you really need a very fast SSD.

It is important to know that, even buying a SSD professional, the improvement in computer performance will only be achieved if other parts of the machine are compatible with this result.

Compatibility

The data interface type and format must be verified before using an SSD. Most have a SATA III (6 Gbps) interface, which means that machines with SATA II (3 Gbps) ports will suffer.

Another important point to keep an eye on is size. Most models are 9 millimeters, which works with any conventional notebook, but some brands have already launched ultra-thin models, 7 millimeters.

For those who are going to install the SSD on a desktop (desktop computer), the best thing is to look for products that already come with the compatibility kit to fit it.

See some suggestions:

SSD 970 EVO Plus 1TB – Samsung

Price: from BRL 1,080.46 to BRL 869.17* (14% discount)

Samsung SSD (MZ-V7S1T0B/AM) 970 EVO Plus 1TB Image: Reproduction / Amazon

Purchase

With 1 TB of storage capacity, this SSD promises high performance using V-NAND chips, with up to 57% gain in write speed, according to the manufacturer. The model is suitable for heavier tasks that require high performance, such as editing 4K content and games.

The device works with a read speed of up to 3,500 MB/s and a write speed of up to 3,300 MB/s, allowing the system as a whole to have a gain to run programs or even boot the system faster. The computer needs to support the M.2 connection, which is easily found on desktops and notebooks.

Crucial Sata SSD

Price: BRL 639*

Crucial Sata 3 2.5″ SSD 1TB Bx500 Image: Reproduction / Amazon

Purchase

Available in a 2.5 inch (6.3 cm) form factor, this SSD model has 1 TB of memory. It uses SATA 3 technology and promises read and write speeds of up to 540 MB/s and write with a maximum rate of 500 MB/s, according to the manufacturer. It comes with brand-exclusive technology that promises security features to prevent data loss, control temperature and write data faster through Dynamic Write Acceleration.

SSD SA400S37/960G – Kigston

Price: BRL 609.98*

SSD, Kingston, SA400S37/960G Image: Reproduction / Amazon

Purchase

Mid-range SSD model, uses SATA technology, which is compatible with a good variety of electronic devices, desktop and notebook. It offers read and write speeds of around 500 Mb/s, according to the company, which promises fast startup, loading and file transfer. It has a 2.5-inch (6.3 cm) format, similar in size to a notebook hard drive, which makes it possible to use it as an external disk through a USB case. It has a capacity of 960 GB.

SSD 970 EVO Plus 2TB – Samsung

Price: BRL 1,869*

Image: Disclosure

Purchase

According to the manufacturer, this SSD model is suitable for sophisticated gamers and designers of content 4K and 3D because offers improved bandwidth, low latency and energy efficiency. It has superior heat dissipation technology, maintaining optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops.

Sequential read and write speeds are up to 3500 MB/s and 3300 MB/s respectively. Its 2 TB capacity allows the storage of hundreds of files, applications and games.

Cased SATA III SSD

Price: BRL 968*

Internal SSD BLUE 1TB 2.5″ Image: Reproduction / Amazon

Purchase

Another SSD option in the mid-range category, this model has 1TB of storage capacity. With a read speed of 545 MB/s and a write speed of 530 MB/s, the device promises good performance as a whole, both at system startup and file transfer, according to the manufacturer. It has a SATA III (6 Gbps) interface, which means that performance will be compromised on computers with SATA II (3 Gbps) ports.

*Prices and list checked on May 17, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

