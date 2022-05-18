CONMEBOL announces draw date for Libertadores round of 16 clashes

Corinthians only depends on you to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, but you already know when the draw will be that defines the clashes of the next phase of the tournament. This Wednesday, Conmebol announced that the definitions will be made at an event held on May 27, Friday of the next week, at 1 pm, in Paraguay.

The announcement was made through Libertadores’ official profile on Twitter. “Date confirmed! The draw for the round of 16 of CONMEBOL #Libertadores will be held on Friday, 27/5, in Paraguay”, wrote the entity. – see publication below.

Corinthians is looking forward to participating in the draw. Currently, Timão leads Libertadores Group E with eight points. The alvinegro club is followed by Boca Juniors, the second place with seven points, Deportivo Cali, with five points, and the bottom, Always Ready, who won four points. The last two placed in the table will still face each other for the fifth round of the competition, this Thursday, at 23h.

To guarantee classification for the knockout stages of Libertadores, Timão needs to score in the next commitment for the competition. Next Thursday, at 9 pm, Corinthians will face Always Ready, at Neo Química Arena.

Timão has not reached the knockout stage of Libertadores since 2018, when they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Colo-Colo, from Chile.

Before that, Corinthians has an important commitment to the Brasileirão. On Sunday, at 4 pm, Timão faces São Paulo, at Neo Química Arena. The duel is valid for the seventh round of the national competition, and the alvinegro club seeks victory to maintain its leadership of the championship.

See Conmebol’s tweet

🤞🏆 Date confirmed! CONMEBOL Round of 16 draw #Liberators will be held on Friday, 27/5, in Paraguay. pic.twitter.com/3bLZF8qtGO — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 18, 2022

