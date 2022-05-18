Corinthians draws with Boca Juniors at Bombonera and remains in the leadership of Libertadores

This Tuesday, Corinthians drew 1-1 with Boca Juniors at Bombonera, in Buenos Aires. The duel was valid for the fifth round of the Libertadores group stage. The goal of the alvinegro club was scored by Du Queiroz.

With the result, Timão reaches eight points and occupies the first place in Group E of the continental tournament. In this Libertadores, Corinthians won two matches, drew twice and lost once.

The first stage was balanced. Corinthians bet on a high mark in the beginning of the game and was awarded by opening the score in the 15th minute, after a corner kick. Boca Juniors pressured and Benedetto scored the equalizing goal at the end of the first half.

The second half was nervous, Cantillo was sent off and Timão played with one less player for more than half of the second half. Vítor Pereira also received a red card. Even with the difficulties, the alvinegro club kept the tie on the scoreboard.

Write it down – The next game of Timão in Libertadores will be next Thursday, the 26th, at 21h, against Always Ready. The game will be at Neo Química Arena and is valid for the last round of the group stage of the continental competition.

next appointment – Corinthians returns to the field this Sunday, at 4 pm, for the seventh round of the Brazilian Championship. At Neo Química Arena, the white-and-white club faces São Paulo in search of maintaining its leadership in the national competition.

Escalation

Vítor Pereira had four absences for this Tuesday’s game: Fagner (right ankle sprain), João Pedro (right thigh discomfort), Luan (left hip pain) and Paulinho (left knee cruciate ligament injury).

The Portuguese coach chose to start the match with some surprises. Reserves in other matches of the continental competition, Robson and Gustavo Silva were the main news of the lineup.

The Corinthian coach surprised and climbed Timão with three defenders. The alvinegro club entered the field with Cassius; Robson Bambu, João Victor and Raul Gustavo; Lucas Piton, Du Queiroz, Maycon and Fábio Santos; Gustavo Silva, Willian and Jô.

My Helm

The game

First time

The game started truncated, with both teams trying to impose themselves physically, with many tackles. The first chance of the game went to Boca Juniors. Two minutes into the match, Salvio received a ball in the area, led, released the bomb and the ball went over the goal.

Corinthians tried to pressure the Argentine team with an intense marking in the middle of the field. Timão’s opponent bet on plays from the sides. At six minutes, Salvio received in the area, tried to dribble Raul Gustavo and fell after a tackle. The athletes of the Buenos Aires club kept asking for a penalty.

The Argentine team bet on a high mark and in the first 15 minutes the strategy paid off. Corinthians had a lot of difficulties to exchange passes and set up attacking plays. Boca Juniors had more possession of the ball.

Timão’s first clear chance came in the 15th minute. After corner kickDu Queiroz moved into the area, Raul Gustavo returned it, the midfielder kicked from the edge of the area and the ball entered the corner to open the scoring for Corinthians. It was the young man’s first goal revealed by the alvinegro club since he was promoted to professionals.

The match was truncated after the goal, without many clear chances for both teams. With the advantage on the scoreboard, Corinthians started to have a more defensive posture, betting on counterattacks. Boca Juniors tried to set up plays from the sides, however, Timão’s defense managed to neutralize most of the attempts.

The alvinegro club returned to attack with danger in the 26th minute. After a corner kick from Maycon, Izquierdoz went up to get away, shared with Robson at the top, and the ball went to the side of the goal, close to the posts defended by Rossi.

Boca Juniors managed to create a good chance in the 29th minute. After launching from the defense field, the Corinthians defender couldn’t move away and the ball was left to Benedetto. From the entrance of the area, the attacker finished and the ball went over the goal.

The Argentine team began to find gaps in the Corinthians defense. In the 32nd minute, Sávio received a throw from behind the alvinegra defense, carried it to the area, but when it was time to kick it was blocked by Raul Gustavo.

In the 37th minute, Corinthians’ opponent had their best opportunity of the first half. Robson Bambu failed to return the ball to Cássio, Zeballos stole it and passed it to the middle of the area. Salvio received at the penalty spot, hit placed, but the ball deflected in João Victor and passed scraping the right post defended by Cássio.

The pressure of the Argentine team had an effect in the 41st minute. After a cross in the area, Raul Gustavo tried to move away, but after a dispute at the top, the ball fell to Benedetto. Close to Cássio, the forward turned over João Victor’s marking and finished in the corner to tie the match. The first leg ended 1-1.

Second time

The first chance of the second stage went to Boca Juniors. At four minutes, the Corinthians defense failed in the transition to the attack and Zeballos launched Salvio in the area. Boca Juniors’ number 10 came face to face with Cássio, kicked and Timão’s goalkeeper made a great save.

The Argentine team returned better and became more offensive. Corinthians could not regain possession of the ball and suffered in the defense field. The panorama of the match made Vítor Pereira promote three changes in the team in the 11th minute. Mantuan, Cantillo and Renato Augusto took the place of Maycon, Robson and Willian.

The substitutions made the match more balanced. Boca Juniors continued to have more possession of the ball, however, they were unable to transform that dominance into clear scoring chances. On the other hand, Timão could not create opportunities, but had a more solid defense.

At 20 minutes into the second stage, Fábio Santos was on the ground after a tackle, Cássio didn’t want to return the ball and the athletes were surprised. On the next move, the players started arguing again. During the confusion, Cantillo pushed Pou Fernandez and received the red card. The Boca Juniors athlete received only the yellow card. The Colombian athlete left very indignant. Vítor Pereira entered the field and was also expelled by the referee.

The game was stopped for more than five minutes. After the restart, Corinthians became more defensive, betting on counterattacks. To balance the defensive system, Gil took the place of Lucas Piton.

In the 34th minute of the second half, Timão made his last substitution in the match: Júnior Moraes came in for Jô. With one more, Boca Juniors dominated possession of the ball and Corinthians closed in on the defense field.

The Argentine team launched the attack in search of a tiebreaker. In the 42nd minute of the second half, Fernandez received it at the entrance of the area, released the bomb and the ball went over the goal defended by Cássio.

After so much time paralyzed at the time of the expulsions, the match had seven minutes of added time. The scenario of the duel has followed the same since Timão played with one less, with Boca Juniors in attack. In the 46th minute, the Argentine team crossed in the area, Salvio headed with a lot of danger and the ball passed the side of the goal. The game ended 1-1.

See more at: Corinthians x Boca Juniors and Libertadores da América.