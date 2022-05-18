Corinthians trains in Argentina after a draw with Boca Juniors | Corinthians

Sports

Corinthians trains in Argentina after a draw with Boca Juniors

The activities took place at the Vélez Sarsfield training center in Buenos Aires. The players who played for more than 45 minutes against Boca stayed at the hotel doing some recovery work.

On the field, Vítor Pereira commanded the other players in a training of possession of the ball in a reduced field and another one of confrontation in the same dimensions.

Corinthians trains in Argentina after a draw with Boca Juniors — Photo: Olavo Guerra/Corinthians

For Sunday’s classic, Vítor Pereira can count on the return of Fagner, a right-back who has been evaluated daily on his playing condition. The athlete is recovering from a sprained right ankle.

If he is not available, one certainty is Rafael Ramos, who did not play against Boca Juniors because he was not registered in Libertadores and is rested for the weekend.

Two other names that can paint the team against São Paulo are Raul Gustavo and Cantillo. The first received the third yellow card and is out of the last round of the South American competition. The second was sent off against Boca and also lacks the team against Always Ready, on Wednesday, the 26th of this month.

— Photo: Reproduction

