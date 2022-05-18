NewsWorld

Couple sues own child to gain a grandchild within a year; case had repercussions in recent weeks

If the request is not granted, the boy will have to pay a millionaire fine.

A curious story has been reverberating in recent weeks. That’s because, Sanjeev Prasad and wife Sadhana Prasad, an Indian couple, have decided to file a lawsuit against their only child, demanding that he and his daughter-in-law give them a grandchild within a year.

According to the Daily Mail, if the request is not granted, the boy will have to pay compensation of more than 500 thousand dollars, the equivalent of more than R$ 3 million. The amount that the couple asks is for spending on investments in the boy’s training while he was young.

The couple claims to have exhausted all their finances raising and raising their son, who is currently a pilot. As the process describes, according to information, the text of the petition contains the following outburst: “My son has been married for six years, but they are still not planning a baby. At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable.”

The couple said they needed to take out a loan and they don’t like living alone, so a grandson would be good to make the house happy. “We had to take out a loan to build our house and now we are going through a lot of financial difficulties. […] Mentally we are also quite disturbed because we are living alone“.

In an interview with the newspaper The National World, the boy’s father said that for years they tried to convince his son and daughter-in-law to have a child, however, they did not pay attention to his demands. “It is a dream of parents to become grandparents. We’re heartbroken to die without seeing [um] grandson”.

