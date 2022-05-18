Health

Covid-19: Brazil has 26,300 new cases and 229 deaths in 24 hours

THE Ministry of Health released today (17) new numbers on the pandemic in Covid-19 in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the folder, the Brazil have in the accumulated 30.7 million of confirmed cases of the disease and 665.2 thousand recorded deaths. Recovered cases total 29.7 million (96.9% of cases).


in the last 24 hoursthe ministry recorded 26.3 thousand new cases and 229 deaths.




The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5.4 million cases and 168,700 deaths. Next are Minas Gerais (3.3 million cases and 61.4 thousand deaths); Paraná (2.4 million cases and 43.2 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.3 million cases and 39.4 thousand deaths).


Vaccination


According to the Ministry of Health’s vaccinometer, 428.9 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied, of which 176.5 million (first dose); 157.9 million (second dose), plus 82.9 million (booster dose) and 3 million (second booster dose).

