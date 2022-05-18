Covid 19: Brazil has almost 80% of the population vaccinated

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 reached 165,345,100 people immunized with the second and single dose, corresponding to 78.68% of the population. These data were released by the Ministry of Health, the state health departments and the website Coronavirus, this Wednesday, 18.

The folder distributed 476 million doses to states throughout the national territory, of this total, 436,084,535 have already been applied to Brazilians so far. The bulletin also reported that 177,941,895 received the first dose, 160,089,103 the second, 92,797,540 the booster and 5,255,997 the Janssen single serving.

To elucidate the status of vaccination in each of the 26 states and in the Federal District, VEJA produced a survey that demonstrates the number of doses available for each location according to the National Immunization Plan, the number of vaccinated and the percentage of immunized in relation to the population of each state. Table data is updated daily. The percentage of vaccinated refers to the total population.

Continues after advertising





