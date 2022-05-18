Covid-19 cases accelerate again in Brazil; in 30 days, moving average up 33%

São Paulo – This Tuesday (17), Brazil recorded 229 deaths and 26,386 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). It is the highest number of cases since April 20. The seven-day moving average of cases stood at 19,128, and has also been rising gradually over the past month. Compared to April 17, the average number of officially registered cases increased by 33%.

The moving average of deaths was 118, up 27% compared to 14 days ago. Acre did not update the data, due to problems in the information systems. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has 665,216 deaths and about 30.7 million officially confirmed cases of covid-19.

In addition, the transmission rate of covid-19 in the country is currently at 1.22. It means that every 100 infected people transmit the disease to another 122. According to an estimate by the Info Tracker platform (USP/Unesp), this rate should reach 1.39 next Monday (23), which indicates that the transmission is speeding up.

With the arrival of low temperatures, the risk of transmission increases, as people tend to reduce air circulation in environments. Thus, to avoid a new outbreak of the disease, the ideal is to avoid closed spaces with agglomeration, or wear masks in these places.

Another key recommendation from experts is to update vaccinations. So far, only 55.58% of the population aged 18 years and over has taken the booster dose. After the emergence of the omicron variant, as well as its subvariants, the third dose is essential to prevent severe cases of the disease. In addition, the immunity conferred by vaccines declines over time.

Alert

Likewise, the doctor Marcio Bittencourt, from the University Hospital (HU) of USP, warned that today the number of new daily hospitalizations for covid-19 in São Paulo was above 200. The state had not registered such a mark since the 24th of March. “The same impact is starting to be visible in the increase in deaths”, he warned by the twitter.

Biologist and scientific promoter Átila Iamarino also drew attention to the increase in cases and deaths. “If you’ve already had covid, that doesn’t stop you from getting it again. Take your booster shot and protect yourself. Another increase is ahead, even if temporary”, he tweeted.