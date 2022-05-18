Covid-19 lockdowns in China hamper flow of goods and supply chains, says Yellen

(Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns appear to be impeding the flow of goods and hampering the dynamics of global supply chains, with a slowdown. impact on the growth of the world’s second-largest economy, which could have global spillover effects that warrant increased attention.

“Certainly the lockdowns appear to be impeding the production and flow of goods and services, given their extent, and exacerbating supply chain difficulties that have driven up prices,” Yellen told reporters at a news conference in Bonn, Germany, where will meet with leading financial authorities from the world’s seven major developed economies.

“While some of these pressures appear to be easing, developments in China exacerbate these supply chain pressures,” Yellen said. “And so that’s a source of concern.”

Also a growing fear is the slowdown in the Chinese economy, stemming in large part from the country’s zero Covid policy, which has halted activity in major domestic economic centers for weeks.

“China also appears to be experiencing a slowdown in growth. As one of the largest economies in the world, China’s economic performance really has indirect impacts on growth around the world,” said Yellen.

“So this is a factor that affects the global outlook, and we are carefully monitoring what happens in China and what their policy (economic) responses are.”

(Reporting by David Lawder)