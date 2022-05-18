Covid-19: project that prohibits charging for proof of vaccination in Juiz de Fora is vetoed | Wood zone

THE Bill (PL) that prohibits the collection of the vaccine passport against Covid-19 in Juiz de Fora was vetoed by Mayor Margarida Salomão (PT). The measure appears in the Government Acts of this Wednesday (18).

The proposal, authored by councilor Sergeant Mello Casal (PTB), was passed by the House last month and proceeded for analysis by the Executive. Now, the document will be forwarded back to the Legislature, which will decide whether to return the matter to the plenary to try to overturn the City Hall veto.

In the justification, the Executive mentions that the proposal is against the attributions proper to the bodies of the Municipality. “UOnce the municipal legislature interferes, unduly, in the attributions of the Municipal Health Department, the Executive body legitimated to discipline issues that deal with the taking of epidemiological and health surveillance actions to combat Covid-19 “.

The mayor also highlighted the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF)which authorizes municipalities to determine citizens to undergo compulsory vaccination against Covid-19, provided for in Law 13.979/2020.

Margaret Solomon too requested that the Chamber maintain the veto.

Understand the councilor’s proposal

According to the document, Requiring the presentation of the vaccination card to access goods, benefits, services or any other public and private place in the city is prohibited..

Furthermore, it is also vetoed the collection of the document for:

providing urgent or elective medical or outpatient care in public or private healthcare spaces;

entry into public or private schools, as well as participation in educational activities including higher and technical-professional education;

prohibits the requirement of proof of vaccination against Covid-19 from civil servants, occupants of public positions, functions and jobs of the direct and indirect public administration, as a condition for the performance of the function, and determines that there is no type of sanction to those who oppose to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

In the justification, the parliamentarian argued the vaccination rate of the population of Juiz de Fora with the 1st and 2nd doses and stressed that despite the vaccine is important in combating the disease, “obligation violates constitutional rights”.

“We have more than 87% of the population vaccinated in the first and second doses, which, according to the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19, is a more than ideal percentage to interrupt virus circulation chains. Bear in mind that it is not sterilizing: it protects the individual from severe forms, but does not prevent infection or transmission of the virus. That said, the passport is a measure of excessive and innocuous care”quoted Sergeant Mello.