Covid-19: UFMG Faculty of Medicine suspends face-to-face classes after 17 cases

THE Faculty of Medicine gives Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) suspended classes in three-period classes for a week. The cause is a wave of cases of Covid-19 among university students. The statement was released on Wednesday (18).

In a note, the educational institution reported that 17 of the 1,966 students enrolled in the course reported positive tests for Covid-19 in the last week. Classes are suspended for the 2nd, 4th and 7th periods of the Medicine course.

“UFMG’s protocol defines the suspension of face-to-face activities in scenarios where three or more confirmed cases occur in the same class, within a week”, says an excerpt from the statement.

Despite the suspension of in-person classes, remote classes continue. Students are being accompanied by MonitoraCovid UFMG. “The decision to suspend reinforces that the measures provided for in the Covid-19 Control Plan are working”, says the institution.

UFMG reinforced in the statement that masks remain mandatory on university premises. “It is important to remember that the number of case notifications in the unit reflects what happens in the municipality of Belo Horizonte”, concludes the statement.