Covid incidence rises 32% in BH and rekindles alert with cold weather

In seven days, the cumulative incidence of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants increased by 32.3% in Belo Horizonte. The discharge, which was already expected by infectologists with the arrival of the cold and the relaxation of the use of masks, rekindles the alert mainly for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

According to the epidemiological bulletin released this Tuesday (17) by the City of Belo Horizonte (PBH), the index went from 34.1 cases accumulated per 100,000 inhabitants, on May 8, to 45.1 on the last Sunday. (15). On the first of May, the number was at 28.5.

According to infectious disease specialist Leandro Curi, this trend has been observed in recent days and was already, in a way, expected with the arrival of cold days in the capital of Minas Gerais, in addition to the greater circulation of respiratory viruses.

“All this, combined with the complete abandonment of the use of masks, it was to be expected that this increase would occur. I think it is important to remember that Ômicron already has subvariants, which can reinfect people without generating immunity”, highlights the specialist.

Although the population is already tired of the pandemic, it is important to remember that the new coronavirus continues to circulate and that the recommendations remain the same: such as the use of masks and vaccination with all available doses, which can reduce the chances of becoming infected and need medical attention.

“We are at a stage of the year when other diseases will come along with the flu, colds and the exacerbation of asthma, bronchitis and rhinitis. This is also the time when children are more contaminated. Some places, outside Minas and Brazil , are going through more serious phases of the pandemic, including the return of the use of the mask in closed places”, completes the infectologist.

Seniors are main concern

Also infectious disease specialist Estevão Urbano highlights that the increase in incidence is a warning sign, especially for the elderly who, even vaccinated, have a greater risk of having complications from the disease.

“We are waiting to see how big this will be, if it will be restricted to mild cases or if it will have an impact on hospitalization, which will depend a lot on the vaccine’s action. taken, and we’re hoping it doesn’t explode”, argues the expert.

Also according to Urbano, it is important that people maintain care, wearing a mask, especially in closed places and agglomerations. “Those who have any symptoms should not leave the house and seek tests to document whether or not they are infected”, he guides.

Updated at 21:21