Covid reinfection has become more common with Omicron, says study

A study carried out at Stellenbosch University, in South Africa, provides evidence that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is capable of causing reinfections in a shorter period of time. In previous waves of Covid-19, reinfections occurred after about six months. In the current one, such occurrences were verified only 90 days after the first infection.

The finding, published this month in the scientific journal Science, explains why some people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 two or three times in recent months.

Scientists attribute the virus’s advantage to the multiple mutations found in the Spike protein. “The main advantage of this variant is its ability to evade naturally acquired immunity (in previous waves),” the study authors wrote.

Fortunately, the researchers point out, the Ômicron variant does not entirely avoid the defense strategies built by vaccines. Although immunizers do not prevent infection, they continue to protect the population from severe forms of the disease.

The study was made from the analysis of tests of approximately 3 million people diagnosed with the disease between March 2020 and January 2022.

