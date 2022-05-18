Sports

“Creating a heavy mood”; Jorge wastes no time after ‘incidents’ and acts behind the scenes at Palmeiras

palm trees

Situation was considered totally unacceptable, generating a series of notes and appropriate measures in favor of the side of Verdão

Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF – Jorge has been criticized by Palmeiras fans.
THE palm trees lives a quiet moment this season, leading its group in Libertadores and breathing again in the Brazilian Championship, after having achieved an important victory over Red Bull Bragantino, by 2 to 0, reaching 9 points. The intention at the moment is to follow this line, aiming at the first places in the national and the general leadership in the continental.

However, outside the pitch, a situation that occurred last Tuesday (17) drew attention and generated several positions: Georgewho has been receiving opportunities in the place of Piquerez, but being criticized for under-expected performances, received threats and had his car damaged, creating a heavy atmosphere behind the scenes.

As a result of this event, at the Football Academy, support for the left-back was unanimous, so much so that an official note was issued, signed by President Leila Pereira, who promised to take legal and criminal measures. In addition, after the situation was considered complicated, the athlete himself also went to the police and made a report.

Before the controversies occur, coach Abel Ferreira himself had already asked for support for the players, precisely aiming at a better use, which would be completely beneficial to Verdão, but the direction was completely the opposite. In the statement, the term “Família Palmeiras” was highlighted to reinforce the unity speech preached by the technical commission and professional cast.

“We are a family: the Palmeiras Family! When one of our people is attacked, so are we all!”, says an excerpt from the note signed by the director. Despite all the problems, shirt 6 trained normally and should be used against Emelecthis Wednesday (18), at Allianz Parque, at 7pm, possibly as a starter.

