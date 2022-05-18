Creator of Earth (LUNA) is called to parliament to explain collapse of its cryptocurrency

A deputy from South Korea wants to hear what the creator of Earth (LUNA) has to say about the collapse of his cryptocurrency. For this, the congressman wants to summon Do Kwon to a meeting at the local congress, where he will have to explain the case.

In the last week, the “stable” cryptocurrency of the Terra ecosystem, TerraUSD (UST), lost its parity with the Dollar and saw the entire project fall into disrepair. Terra (LUNA) also lost immense value, practically going to zero in the cryptocurrency market.

This catastrophic situation ended up taking losses to thousands of investors around the world. As the creator is from South Korea, he must be heard by local authorities about the case that injured about 300,000 people in the country.

Korea’s conservative party requested to have a hearing about the Terra incident. The politician noted Korean exchanges each reacted differently to the crash. He wanted to invite both Do and the exchanges to learn more details. https://t.co/3ezNlTFzzP — Doo | StableNode @Permisionless (@DooWanNam) May 17, 2022

Deputy wants to hear creator of LUNA after currency collapse and billionaire loss

As an algorithmic stablecoin project, the LUNA coin and its derivatives have been gaining attention in recent years. With the intention of creating a decentralized stablecoin for a growing DeFi ecosystem, it has gained prominence by overtaking major market coins, entering the TOP 10 of the market cap with UST.

With the fall of the last week, LUNA left thousands of investors without much explanation. The cryptocurrency’s CEO has come up with a plan to revive the coin, but has apologized and does not make it clear whether resolution will be possible yet.

Now Deputy Yun Chang-hyun, a 2020 MP elected in South Korea, hopes to hear from the creator of LUNA about what caused the cryptocurrency problem. As Do Kwon is a South Korean citizen, he may have to go to the congress to provide clarification soon.

It is worth remembering that the legislation of that country does not foresee consequences for a problem with cryptocurrencies, so the creator of LUNA may have to explain the case only for clarification purposes.

Financial authority already prepares new rules for the sector

According to the South Korean newspaper Newspin, Commissioner of the Financial Oversight Service Jeong Eun-bo is keeping an eye on what has happened to LUNA and its ecosystem.

According to him, the laws of South Korea in the current mold inhibit any action by the government to remedy the situation. However, he believes it is necessary to review the market rules. For this, there is a study on the LUNA case, which can support new rules in the country’s Digital Asset Framework Act.

Estimates are that the nearly 300,000 South Koreans who owned LUNA were in possession of billions invested in it. After the demise of the cryptocurrency, the country’s main exchanges delisted its trading pairs.