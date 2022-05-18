Cruise schedules ‘white shirt’ launch for Friday

photo: Reproduction/Cruise Fox sent to members of the Diamond member category the announcement of the launch of the new shirt Cruzeiro will release the second kit for the 2022 season this Friday (20). Like the blue, which began to be used in April, the white model will honor the 80th anniversary of the change from Palestra Italia to Cruzeiro. In addition, a new sponsor will also be announced.

The festivities will be held at the Porco steakhouse, in the So Bento neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, at 8 pm.

This Tuesday (17th), Raposa sent members of the Diamond member category – who pay monthly fees of R$ 1,000 – the announcement of the launch of the new shirt and the new collaborator promised by Ronaldo.

Also according to the statement, Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano and football director Pedro Martins will participate in the launch event with the partners.

There is a possibility that the new uniform will be debuted in the match against Sampaio Corra. The teams will face each other this Sunday (22), at 11 am, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 8th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

photo: Reproduction/Cruise Pezzolano will also be present at the launch event of the new uniform

White shirt

This Wednesday marks the 72nd anniversary of the debut of our first white uniform! %uD83E%uDD8A%uD83D%uDC55 With this shirt, we played great matches, won historic wins and won important titles. %uD83E%uDD0D%uD83C%uDFC6 %uD83D%uDCF8 Collection / Cruise pic.twitter.com/wfFGrfv2rH %u2014 Cruise %uD83E%uDD8A (@Cruise) April 20, 2022

The female model must follow the same pattern as the male collection.

As with the blue uniform, which debuted in March, the 2nd uniform will have the 1942 sky shield, after the change from Palestra Italia to Cruzeiro Esporte Clube.

In addition to the blue and white models, Adidas is yet to launch a third Cruzeiro uniform in 2022. Last year, for example, the German brand designed a green shirt, in honor of Palestra Italia.