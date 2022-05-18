Cruzeiro sells 50,000 tickets for a game with Sampaio Corra in 31 hours

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro has already sold 50,000 tickets for a duel with Sampaio Corra Cruzeiro updated on Wednesday afternoon (18) the partial of tickets sold for the match against Sampaio Corra, on Sunday, at 11 am, in Mineiro, for the eighth round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. According to the club, 50,000 tickets for the game have already been purchased by the fans.

As usual, the partners had preference in the purchase of tickets. The sale to the general public began at 10 am on Wednesday (18), on the internet.

Now, only tickets remain from the Upper Purple sector.

All entries, including membership, will need to be presented digitally. Cruzeiro warns fans to check if the ticket is loaded on their cell phone and advises that the devices need to have a battery.

Cruzeiro is the leader of Serie B, with 16 points. Paulo Pezzolano’s team comes packed with four consecutive victories in the competition (Londrina, Chapecoense, Grmio and Nutico).