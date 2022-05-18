Cruzeiro vs Sampaio Corra: 40,000 tickets sold for a match in Serie B

Initially, Cruzeiro decided to open the Yellow, Red and Purple sectors. The Orange Sector works “in case of high demand”. According to the club, the evaluation of the opening or not will be given throughout the week. Tickets cost from R$30 (half) to R$150.

All entries, including membership, will need to be presented digitally. Cruzeiro warns fans to check if the ticket is loaded on their cell phone and advises that the devices need to have a battery.

Income values

Cruzeiro is the leader of Serie B, with 16 points. Paulo Pezzolano’s team comes packed with four consecutive victories in the competition (Londrina, Chapecoense, Grmio and Nutico).

Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Full: BRL 60.00 // Half: BRL 30.00

Red (Lower and Upper) – Full: BRL 100.00 // Half: BRL 50.00

Purple (Lower and Upper) – Whole: BRL 150.00 // Half: BRL 75.00

Orange* (Upper and Lower) – Whole: BRL 60.00 // Half: BRL 30.00

*Sector s will be opened in case of high demand.

**Visiting fans will also be able to buy their tickets through the website for the Roxo Superior sector, Porto A, for R$ 100.00 for the full and R$ 50.00 for the half.

– General public

Opening at 10 am on Wednesday (18/05), through the website

conditions for partners

– DIAMOND SCIO

The member will be able to check-in his ticket and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector (diamond space) with a 50% discount.

– INTERNATIONAL MEMBER AND INTERNATIONAL KIDS MEMBER

The member is entitled to 1 free ticket per year at Mineiro (which must be validated directly with the exclusive service) and a 50% discount on up to 2 tickets. https://socio5estrelas.com.br/exterior

– BLUE TRIBUNE SCIO

The member will be able to check-in his ticket free of charge and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector with a 50% discount.

– MULTICAMPEO SCIO

The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 75% discount in the Yellow, Purple Superior, Red and Orange sectors. You can also buy two more tickets with a 50% discount in the sectors described above.

– PHENOMENAL SCIO

The member will be able to buy his ticket and one more with 50% off in the Yellow, Red and Orange sectors.

– PLATINUM SCIO (OLD PLAN)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Upper Purple, Yellow, Red and Orange sectors.

– GOLD (OLD PLAN)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow, Red and Orange sectors.

– SILVER (OLD PLAN)

Be able to check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow and Orange sector

– SCIO CRUZEIRO ALWAYS

The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Yellow, Red and Orange sectors.

– EFFICIENT CRUISE SCIO

The member will be able to redeem his ticket and that of his companion free of charge in the Lower Red sector.

– BRONZE (OLD PLAN)

Being able to buy your ticket with a 30% discount in the Yellow, Red and Orange sector

– SCIO TEAM OF THE PEOPLE

The member will be able to buy his ticket at the price of R$ 10.00 in the Yellow and Orange sector.

– SCIO KIDS

Kids under 12 years old are entitled to 1 ticket per game in their parent’s sector