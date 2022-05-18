Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Loses $30K on New Crypto Day in the Red After “Luna Effect” Chiliz goes against the grain and shoots 12%

After trying to recover more strongly the price of $ 30,000 yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) returns to retreat this Wednesday (18) and is traded below this level. As of 7:55 a.m., the cryptocurrency is down 2.4% over the past 24 hours at $29,965. Ethereum (ETH), the second most valuable crypto on the market, follows a similar pace and drops 2.7% in the same time, to $ 2,034 – for the week, however, ETH reaches losses of 13.2%, against 3.4 % of BTC.

Ethereum’s performance points once again to a moment of greater risk among altcoins, as cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin are called – almost all of the 100 with the highest market cap are down this morning. The downside goes to Chain (XCN), a lesser-known coin that hit its all-time high around 1am, but plummeted 40% shortly thereafter, showing traders’ great appetite for quick profit taking. In 24 hours, the crypto asset drops 9%.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

According to analysts, the market continues to reflect the effects of the Terra (LUNA) blockchain crisis, which collapsed after the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin lost parity with the dollar – today, the crypto that should be worth US$ 1 is traded for less than US$ 0.10.

“The crash of stablecoin UST heralded the end of an important bull run,” wrote Yield App CEO and Founder Tim Frost in an email. “The market is 54% below” the “all-time high and won’t be rallying anytime soon as we face what appears to be a painfully prolonged bear market.”

“Any complete assessment of due diligence would have revealed that this asset could not withstand a bank run”, wrote the expert, who still sees with optimism the opportunity for other protocols to learn from the crisis to “develop the next generation of decentralized financial products”. “When we enter the next bull run, the fruits of our labor will be the new world financial system.”

Watch: Ex-JPMorgan Trader Condemns Ethereum, Shoots: “May Not Recover From Next 90% Drop”

One of the few good results of the day is from Chiliz (CHZ), cryptocurrency used to buy fan tokens from the Socios.com platform, including Brazilian teams such as Flamengo, Corinthians and São Paulo. The asset soars 12.2% today after the company launched a testnet that supports DeFi applications.

The bearish scenario has triggered an increase in the volume of loss taking among Bitcoin holders, which has reached its highest level since the cryptocurrency sell-off in May last year. Typically, a spike in losses occurs during the early or late stage of a bear market, similar to 2018 and 2019.

Loss realization is recorded when the market price of Bitcoin falls below the average cost of BTC holders, according to public blockchain data. The realized price (aggregate cost basis) is calculated by dividing the sum of all the values ​​of the coins at the time they were last moved by the circulating supply, according to the analysis house Glassnode.

Currently, Bitcoin’s realized price is between $23,000 and $24,000, which could be an important level of support for the cryptocurrency. In line with previous bear market cycles, however, BTC may trade below its realized price for around 100 days before buyers start accumulating long-term positions. If this is repeated this time, it is possible that the price of the digital currency could drop below $23K.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:5 pm:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 29,965.04 -2.4% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,034.59 -2.7% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 301.72 -two% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.429710 -0.9% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.562721 -4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Chile (CHZ) US$ 0.134558 +12.2% Klaytn (KLAY) US$ 0.449033 +4.5% Waves (WAVES) US$ 7.00 +4% KuCoin Token (KCS) $14.99 +4.3% Convex Finance (CVX) $11.94 +4.2%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Chain (XCN) US$ 0.087629 -9% Maker (MKR) US$ 1,529.41 -8% Polkadot (DOT) $10.42 -7.3% The Graph (GRT) US$ 0.175320 -7.1% Earth (MOON) US$ 0.00018045 -5.3%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 26.35 -0.75% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 35.60 -2.19% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 30.40 -0.45% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 25.19 +0.35% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 25.10 -18.13% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 9.40 -1.57% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 7.40 +0.40% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.07 -1.21%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (18):

Coinbase holds event for selection of Brazilian engineers

As part of its expansion strategy in the country, next Tuesday (24), at 7 pm, Coinbase Brasil will host the virtual event “Cracking the Coding Interview: System Design (Quebrando a Codificação)”. The objective is to prepare potential candidates for software engineer positions.

The event will feature lectures by Brazilian senior software engineers Giovani Demartini and Bernardo Heynemann. “Initiatives like these bring us closer to people, simplify the selection process and make interviews increasingly effective,” explains Coinbase Brasil recruiter Priscilla Rossi.

To participate in the event, it is necessary to register in advance through the website crackingthecodinginterviewsd.splashthat.com.

Legal team abandons Earth project

The legal team at Terraform Labs, the company behind the Terra (Luna) project, jumped ship.

Lawyer team members Marc Goldich, Lawrence Florio and Noah Axler left the firm in May, their LinkedIn profiles showed on Tuesday.

Employees have left Terraform Labs following the collapse of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin and Luna token.

“The past week has been challenging for Terraform Labs and a small number of team members have resigned in recent days. The vast majority of team members remain firmly committed to fulfilling the project’s mission. Earth is bigger than the UST, with an incredibly passionate community and a clear vision of how to rebuild. Our focus now is on executing our plan to revive the Earth ecosystem,” a Terraform Labs spokesperson told CoinDesk.

Hackers Move Stolen Crypto From Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network

Addresses connected to the $625 million hacker attack on Axie Infinity’s Ronin network show that more than $10 million worth of Ethereum was moved overnight, according to data consulted via blockchain.

One address was supplied by a wallet involved in the Ronin offensive with 5,505 ETH. The amount had come from another wallet that was funded directly from the hacker’s primary address.

In the early hours of the morning, the main wallet sent ETH in batches of 55 transactions with 100 ETH each to privacy service Tornado Cash, which hides the origin of cryptocurrencies.

The wallet currently only contains 3.4 ETH, valued at over $7,000, suggesting that most of the funds were transferred to Tornado and sold.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related