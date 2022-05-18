Cubans applaud Biden’s move to ease restrictions

Cubans in Havana on Tuesday celebrated the U.S. government’s decision to ease former President Donald Trump’s era restrictions on remittances and travel to the island, a respite as Cuba grapples with an economic crisis and a mass exodus of its citizens to the US.

The US measures, announced on Monday, mark the most significant changes in Washington’s Cuba policy since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, but fall well short of the historic rapprochement under former President Barack Obama. .

But among Cubans on the island desperate to be reunited with loved ones in the United States, the announcement that the US would restart a visa program aimed at reuniting families was hailed as a blessing.

“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for,” said Elba Castillo, a 29-year-old mother who said she had been waiting four years to bring her 2-year-old daughter Isabella to the US to live with her father.

“It’s been a long wait, but hopefully this year… our dream will come true.”

The Biden administration pledged on Monday to dramatically increase consular services in the country amid a throng of Cubans who have been showing up on the US southern border in numbers rivaling the 1980s Mariel boat. The US has said it will also reinstate educational travel. group to Cuba and suspend the limit on remittances.

US officials did not elaborate on the new programs, but said regulations would be issued soon.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said after Monday’s announcement that the United States should have taken more steps to lift the Cold War embargo, calling Biden’s measures “a limited step in the right direction.” .

Tensions between longtime rivals Cuba and the US rose again last year after Cuba’s crackdown on protesters who took to the streets on July 11 for anti-government rallies believed to be the biggest since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution.

Ten Republican lawmakers said Monday that the Biden administration had turned its back on those who protested last July.

The Biden administration has finally taken “a sensible policy approach” to Cuba, said Peter Kornbluh, an expert on US-Cuba relations and a senior analyst at the National Security Archive.

“By restoring at least some of the Obama-era initiatives on travel, immigration and remittances, President Biden is recognizing the value of positive engagement rather than punitive distancing to advance US interests and the interests of the Cuban people.”

Miami reactions

At Miami’s Versailles restaurant, a popular hangout for the Cuban-American community, only two people were outside on Tuesday morning. Both held up signs calling Biden a “traitor.”

The Cuban people are suffering from tyranny, said 57-year-old Cuban exile Osvaldo Hernández. “If you give tyranny more oxygen, they continue to give you more repression.”

Elsewhere, on radio and television, Miami’s response was muted compared to previous years.