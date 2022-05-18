CVM recognizes that the distribution of dividends from the FII Maxi Renda (MXRF11) is regular

In a meeting this Tuesday (17), the board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) unanimously decided to recognize the regularity of the accounting treatment given to the distribution of dividends by the Maxi Renda real estate fund (MXRF11).

According to a statement published by the municipality this evening, the accounting treatment given to the distribution of surplus cash profit as losses or retained earnings, and not as amortization of paid-in shares, is regular.

The largest real estate fund in the country in terms of number of shareholders – 506 thousand – Maxi Renda was the pivot of a discussion that moved the real estate fund industry in early 2022. Based on the portfolio data, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) changed understanding of the distribution of dividends by FIIs.

In December 2021, by majority vote, the CVM collegiate had understood that a real estate fund could not distribute more dividends than the accounting profit accumulated by the portfolio. In the event of an accounting loss, the income should be suspended or transferred in the form of amortization, that is, return of equity.

That understanding of the CVM was based on the financial statements of Maxi Renda between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends.

The autarchy’s position shook the real estate fund industry, which, at that moment, was evaluating the consequences of the decision. managers heard by InfoMoney stated that, if implemented, the CVM’s interpretation would affect a number of real estate funds.

Tuesday’s decision stemmed from a request for reconsideration made by the administrator of the MXRF11 in February 2022. According to a statement, the collegiate recognized the existence of “obscurity and contradiction” in the first decision taken by the CVM collegiate.

“Although with different views on some grounds, it unanimously reconsidered the previous decision in order to stop imposing that the distribution of the so-called ‘cash income’ in an amount greater than the accounting income for the year plus the retained earnings of the previous year or, in the case of In the event of an accounting loss, all cash profit distributed (Excess Cash Income) is accounted for as amortization of shares or capital return”, informed the CVM.

At the same time, the autarchy advised the trustee of the FII to promote “improvements that ensure investors clarity that such portion of the distribution of Excess Cash Profit (if any) was higher than the accounting profit”.

According to the CVM, this requires the disclosure of sub-accounts in the Shareholders’ Equity (PL) line related to accumulated profit or loss, segregating the distribution corresponding to the accounting profit and that related to the Excess Cash Income (if any).

In addition, the CVM collegiate understood that the trustee of the FII must clarify, in notices or reports sent to the shareholders, when the amounts of Surplus Cash Income distributed exceed the accounting income – which may be impacted by fair value assessments, for example.

