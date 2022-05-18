Cyclone Yakecan ‘sweeps’ entire championship round in southern Brazil

The FGF (Gaucha Football Federation) determined the postponement of the entire 9th round of the Campeonato Gaúcho da Série A2, equivalent to the 2nd division of Rio Grande do Sul.

The eight games that were to be held this Wednesday (18) were transferred due to cyclone Yakecan, a subtropical storm widely alarmed by authorities and other meteorological agencies.

Satellite image from 10 am this Tuesday shows cyclone moving towards Rio Grande do Sul and approaching the south of the state.

With Rio Grande do Sul, in Brazil, being the state most ‘exposed’ to the phenomenon, the entity decided to ‘preserve’ the safety of teams, athletes and other people involved in matches.

The clashes that would be played this midweek will be held over the weekend (May 21 and 22). In this way, the A2 table will also undergo changes in subsequent rounds, with the 10th round being disputed on May 28 and 29.

The delayed games of Gauchão Sub-20 that were scheduled for this midweek will also be rescheduled.

South American firmed its ‘foot’

Despite the forecast pointing to winds of up to 120 km/h in Porto Alegre, Conmebol maintained the match between Internacional and Independiente Medellín (COL), for the 5th round of Group E of the Copa Sudamericana.

Image of the stadium, made available by an official profile of the club, shows the empty Beira-Rio stadium, less than an hour away from the ball rolling. The duel started at 19:15.