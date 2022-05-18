Cyrano: essence vs appearance in a logic à la David Lean

Incarnated and reinvented by titans like Gérard Depardieu, Steve Martin and Miguel Ferrer, the swordsman Cyrano de Bergerac swordsmanship against the vicissitudes of the world faithful to a concept as sharp as a foil: “I have a different idea of ​​elegance. I don’t dress like an aristocrat, but my morals are impeccable. I never appear in public with a dirty conscience, tarnished honor, frayed scruples, or unwashed clothes. I am always immaculately clean, adorned with openness and independence. I may not have an elegant figure, but I keep my soul upright”. The text is by the poet and playwright Edmond Eugène Alexis Rostand (1868-1989), who took advantage of the physically awkward figure of an author who wrote “La Mort d’Aggrippine”, in 1654, to create a character capable of synthesizing the dichotomy between appearance and essence. Dichotomy that is now rewritten from the talent of actor Peter Dinklage, Tyrion from “game of Thrones”. In a powerful performance, he recycles and reinvents, in a sung narrative structure, one of Rostand’s maxims: “Tall our souls are written in our eyes”.

Faithful to the philosophical concept of the Rostandian play from which it is derived, written in 1897, the “Cyrano” starring Dinklage is a musical filled with adrenaline in fencing duels worthy of “scaramouche” (1952), but adapted to the speed of the GOT battles that made its actor a celebrity. The feature film won two Golden Globe nominations – to be handed out on January 9 in Los Angeles – on the strength of a sumptuousness that, in no time, smothers its humanism and commitment to celebrating diversity. It is an authorial sumptuousness that marks the Joe Wright method of revisiting the classic narratives of literature, theater or even history.

At 49, the English filmmaker who most pompously applies to period reenactments caught the attention of Hollywood making TV in British lands, in miniseries from the early 2000s. His ability to polish the filmic plane, in a meticulous marriage of photography with art direction, made noise with “Charles II: The Power & the Passion”, nominated for an Emmy in 2004. Subsequently, he was invited to renew the marriage of cinema with the prose of Jane Austen (1775-1817) from “Pride & Prejudice” (2005). It gave the author’s behaviorally-stressed prose an epic structure, drawing a seminal performance from Keira Knightley. He did for Jane what her idol, the British David Lean (1908-1991), did for Charles Dickens (1812-1870) in the 1940s, with “Great Expectations” (1946) and “Oliver Twist” (1948).

Renowned for his Apollonian plans, Lean was a formalist who polished the plan to the limit of rigor, whether in small productions (“Brief Encounter”) or in epics (“Ryan’s Daughter”). It is to him, Lean, that Wright reports in his most personal works, such as “The Darkest Hour” (2017) or “atonement” (2007). The Lean used in “Cyrano” is the one from the chronicle of manners, the one who filmed Dickens.

With this Lean in mind, Wright investigates the ethos strategist from 1600s France without neglecting the anti-realist nature of musicals, adding an extra layer by valuing action scenes that, in the play and in previous cinematographic versions, were nothing more than sketches with a comic timbre. Cyrano’s stage fights looked more like paintings from “the clumsy” from the 1970s. In Wright’s reinterpretation, supported by Peter Dinklage’s devastating performance, they become live combat. In the film, the fact that the hero has a size XL nose comes out and a debate enters about the condition that he was born with dwarfism.

Exuding charisma in a look that invites the audience to immerse themselves in the pain of his character, Dinklage creates a Cyrano less of a buffoon than that of Gérard Depardieu in the acclaimed 1990 version. swordsman, who is unable to declare his love for Roxane (Haley Bennett, Wright’s wife, in a vigorous performance), for shame of her stature. When she falls for soldier Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr., from “The Waves”), Cyrano decides to give him the authorship of his poems, in a sacrifice that feeds the romantic verve of the feature film. The soundtrack ignites this fire of desire even more, creating a moving film.

It is in a tachycardic montage – worthy of a good “The Three Musketeers” – that Wright finds just the right measure of adventure and honey for his recreation of an all-too-human hero.