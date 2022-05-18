Daniel Junior comments on a good time at Cruzeiro and talks about the contract: ‘I will definitely renew it’ – Rádio Itatiaia



The attacking midfielder Daniel Júnior has become one of the favorite players of the Cruzeirense, who shows a huge affection for the young man of only 20 years.

In a good moment for the club, the player emphasizes the support of the fan and the coach Paulo Pezzolano.

“Pezzolano has been using me in matches and I’m showing results, not only for myself, but for the team. I’m very happy with the support of the crowd, and it’s just to keep improving more and more to grow as an athlete ”, he said in an exclusive interview with Itatiaia.

With 17 games for Cruzeiro, Daniel Júnior was also on the field in the important victory against Náutico, at the Aflitos stadium, last Sunday, a result that guaranteed the first place in Serie B to the celestial team.

It is the first time that the star team has reached the leadership of the competition since 2020, the year in which it played the tournament for the first time – after relegation, in 2019.

“Four consecutive wins without conceding, that’s very important. With the help of our fans, we know how great we are at home, it will be a difficult game, but everything will be fine, God willing,” he said.

With a contract until 2023, Daniel also sees his name involved in news about the renewal with Cruzeiro. The player guarantees that he wants to stay and that he will renew his stay. The attacking midfielder’s contract is valid until 2023.

I’m very happy here, I really want to renew, I’ve already made that very clear to everyone. And just see now what will be from now on, that I will definitely renew it”

