Dead By Daylight Announces New Resident Evil and Attack on Titan Content

The game will also get new characters and a new dating simulator

Celebrating the sixth year of Dead By Daylight, developer Behavior Interactive announced that the game will gain new commemorative events, partnerships and unpublished projects. The first novelties involve the launch of a second chapter inspired by the Resident Evil series and the arrival of new items inspired by the series Attack on Titan.

The announcement marks the second time that Capcom’s horror game series has collaborated with the game: in 2021, characters like Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy and Nemesis helped celebrate its fifth anniversary. The new special event will be known as Resident Evil Chapter: Project W and should bring new playable characters and villains not yet confirmed – but the presence of the antagonist Albert Wesker is almost right.

Already Behavior Interactive’s collaboration with Attack on Titan will be purely cosmetic, without the series characters appearing in Dead by Daylight anyway. It should take the form of offering special skins for the game, which will transform Dwight in Eren, Zarina in Hange and Oni on an Armored Titan.

Dead By Daylight will get original characters

The game’s developer also revealed details about the new Root of Dread chapterwhich will introduce a new wave of original characterss. In it, players will be introduced to the villain The Dredge — a misshapen mass of limbs that represents a living manifestation of darkness itself, capable of teleporting through scenarios in its hunt for survivors.

Behavior Interactive also revealed that Dead By Daylight will win Indian survivor Haddie Kaur, as well as a new map known as “Garden of Joy”. The developer’s promise is that more details about the chapter, including its full roster of characters, before release scheduled for June 7th.

To complete the ads, The company has confirmed that it will release Hooked on You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim, a simulator that promises to mix the development of relationships with a lot of horror. According to the developer, the visual novel promises to change the conception of the game world, allowing players to develop a unique bond with your favorite assassins.

Source: VG 24/7, Dual Shockers