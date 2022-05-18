Dead by Daylight lets you date killers on the beach in new spin-off

It is not today that the community of Dead By Daylight asks for news for the franchise. Developer Behavior Interactive finally decided to give players what they wanted so much: a romance simulator in which you can date the game’s killers during a trip to the beach. Called Hooked on Youthe game arrives in full on Steam later this year.

Hooked on You is the romance simulator of the Dead by Daylight franchise (Image: Handout/Behaviour Interactive)

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim brings a totally different vision to the franchise. Instead of fighting for survival, you’ll have to bond with iconic assassins such as the hunter — Evan MacMillan —, the Huntress — Anna — the spectre — Philip Ojomo — and the Spirit —Rin Yamaoka.

In place of their original and frightening appearances, the killers will have toned and tanned bodies. Plus, everyone will wear beachwear to match the tropical setting. It is not yet known, however, who will be the protagonist of the story. He might be a survivor of dead by daylight or even an avatar created from scratch by the player.

According to the description of Hooked on You, players will have to choose the best dialogue options to flirt with the four assassins. Each character will have a different set of endings, which can end in true romance, platonic friendship Or until eternal hatred — leading to death, of course.

The idea of ​​the game is to show that even the most ruthless killers have a heart that craves affection and attention. For those who enjoy relationship simulators and are fans of the franchise dead by daylight, Hooked on You It can be a fun experience to say the least.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim It still doesn’t have an exact release date. Behavior Interactive promises to release the game in mid-2022 — between july and september. For now, there is only forecast for a PC version, which will be available on Steam.

Hooked on You was requested by Dead by Daylight fans

Although bizarre, the idea of Hooked on You came about through the fans of dead by daylight. Last year, Behavior Interactive created a survey, the goal of which was to find out what kind of different experiences the community would like to see in the franchise’s universe. First, there was the option “romance simulator”.

To the kotaku, a developer representative said the project started as an inside joke. However, the game took shape when the team saw that it could work very well.

“We’ve known our fans’ wishes for years and some of the most intense fanfics that have been created to date. We want to give them what they want, but we also think it’s important to present it in the right way, with all the seriousness it deserves.” Behavior Interactive, to Kotaku.

It is worth mentioning that Hooked on You is being produced in partnership with the studio psyopresponsible for the romance simulator I Love You, Colonel Sanders!which lets you date the founder of fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

With information: Kotaku.