Dear Delevingne? Find out why the actress is in the most talked about topics

posted on 05/17/2022 16:54


Was it all a big joke? – (credit: LUCAS BARIOULET)

The model and actress Cara Delevingne is among the most talked about subjects on social networks after showing a “curious” behavior during the Billboard Music Awards which took place last Sunday (15/5). During the award ceremony – which brought together great international artists – Cara Delevingne ended up going viral on social media.


Before the event began, in the traditional break for the photo shoot, Cara Delevingne was behind the siding, watching Megan Thee Stallion moving her dress and posing for photographers.

In an attempt to “help,” the actress entered the photo booth and began rocking the dress at Megan.


When Stallion was announced as one of the night’s winners, Delevingne drew attention for her approach and attempt to fix the rapper’s dress.

In addition, there was also a photo posted by Megan in her Instagram stories. In the picture, the singer is seated just next to Doja Cat. However, according to the AND!that was a repost of an edit made by a fan account, and that the original contained Delevigne between the two.

The repercussion of the model’s behavior brought to light other videos of Cara from October 2021. With similar behavior, she appears next to singer Azealia Banks, who was on stage in the middle of her presentation.



