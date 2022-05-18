Defender Joo Victor arouses interest in European club; know more

Present in Corinthians’ draw against Boca Juniors this Tuesday, defender João Victor aroused the interest of a European club for the next season. The player is the owner of the team of Vítor Pereira.

THE My Helm discovered the interest of Porto, of Portugal, in the Corinthians defender. So far, there has been no official proposal by the athlete, but a consultation with his staff. The youngster has a contract with Timão until the end of 2023. The information of interest was first disclosed by the Portuguese newspaper The ball.

Corinthians owns 55% of João Victor’s economic rights. The rest belongs to Coimbra, linked to Banco BMG. The first information is that Timão works with a request of 15 million euros to negotiate the defender, but that he would accept to talk for something around 12 million euros.

João Victor has passed through the Sub-20 and Sub-23 teams of Corinthians. The player played, in all, 53 matches at the alvinegra base, where he scored three goals. The performance made the athlete reach the professional in 2019.

Since then, João Victor has played 75 matches for the Parque São Jorge team – 68 as a starter. There are 36 wins, 19 draws and 20 losses. The defender has yet to score a goal for the first team.

In an interview given to the press in early May, financial director Wesley Melo stated that Corinthians has a goal of selling players for this season. The director also said that the club knows the main names with sales potential.

Added to this, Bruno Méndez should return to Timão in the middle of the year after the end of his loan to Internacional. The president of the gaucho club said at the end of April that he should not exercise the right to buy the player.

At the same time, Duilio Monteiro Alves stated that Corinthians has the Uruguayan player and mentioned: “He’s excellent, young man, a position that Corinthians always needs, we don’t know what will happen, if we are going to lose someone or not in the middle of the year. We want the player here. Vítor (Pereira) knows, likes, asked”.

See more at: Joo Victor and Mercado da bola.