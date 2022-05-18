Depp and audience laugh at questions about their genitals from Amber Heard’s lawyer

The courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, in the United States of America, continues to serve as the stage for the media and controversial trial that puts Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face to face. The actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, also an actress, for defamation, following an opinion piece signed by Heard in the newspaper “The Washington Post”, in 2018.

The report of several shocking and problematic episodes that happened during the relationship of both have marked the sessions, where there are also caricatured moments like the one carried out by Amber’s lawyer last Thursday, April 28, which made Depp and the audience laugh. .

After the artist’s bodyguard admitted to hearing screams while accompanying the couple on a trip to Australia, which took place in 2015, the professional asked him if when he entered the house he had seen the boss in the lobby. After Malcolm Connolly’s confirmation, two bizarre questions followed: “And Mr Depp was urinating in the lobby, wasn’t he?” Here, the answer was negative. Here’s the lawyer put the icing on the cake: “Mr. Depp took his penis out, didn’t he?”

“I think I would have remembered if I had seen Mr Depp’s penis,” replied the security while the actor and several members present in the courtroom couldn’t help but laugh.

Also read the NiT article that reports the downward spiral that befell Johnny Depp’s career. We also tell you the story of Amber Heard and how the article at the origin of the lawsuit may not have been written by her.