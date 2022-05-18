News

Depp and audience laugh at questions about their genitals from Amber Heard’s lawyer

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

Depp and audience laugh at questions about their genitals from Amber Heard’s lawyer

The hyper-media trial has been marked by unusual and problematic revelations by both actors.

The courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, in the United States of America, continues to serve as the stage for the media and controversial trial that puts Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face to face. The actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, also an actress, for defamation, following an opinion piece signed by Heard in the newspaper “The Washington Post”, in 2018.

The report of several shocking and problematic episodes that happened during the relationship of both have marked the sessions, where there are also caricatured moments like the one carried out by Amber’s lawyer last Thursday, April 28, which made Depp and the audience laugh. .

After the artist’s bodyguard admitted to hearing screams while accompanying the couple on a trip to Australia, which took place in 2015, the professional asked him if when he entered the house he had seen the boss in the lobby. After Malcolm Connolly’s confirmation, two bizarre questions followed: “And Mr Depp was urinating in the lobby, wasn’t he?” Here, the answer was negative. Here’s the lawyer put the icing on the cake: “Mr. Depp took his penis out, didn’t he?”

“I think I would have remembered if I had seen Mr Depp’s penis,” replied the security while the actor and several members present in the courtroom couldn’t help but laugh.

Also read the NiT article that reports the downward spiral that befell Johnny Depp’s career. We also tell you the story of Amber Heard and how the article at the origin of the lawsuit may not have been written by her.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

NATO calls emergency meeting, Biden heads to Europe to pressure Putin

March 15, 2022

Understand what nuclear energy is and the challenges to replace oil

3 weeks ago

FAB commander tests Italian plane that can be used to train Brazilian pilots

3 weeks ago

Xenotransplants: How Pigs Could Be the Future of Organ Transplants | Health

March 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button