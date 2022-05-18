Deputies go to the STF against the privatization of Eletrobras

PT deputies, led by Arlindo Chignalia, highlighted the need to ‘raise the population’s awareness of the tariff impacts resulting from the privatization’ of the company edit

247 – PT federal deputies, led by federal deputy Arlindo Chignalia (SP), filed this Tuesday (17) with a request for an injunction in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to suspend the judgment on the privatization of Eletrobras. The trial of the Eletrobras privatization process will resume this Wednesday (18), at 2:30 pm.

The document highlighted the need for “effective public awareness of the tariff impacts resulting from the privatization” of the company. According to the deputies, it is not worth “privatizing the company at any cost”, including “to the detriment of the duty of transparency that is mandatory for the State itself”.

Parliamentarians pointed out “procedural illegality” of the Ministry of Mines and Energy in the sense of not disclosing the entirety of the studies, but only a technical summary. They also said that, in the presentation of the parameters, the contracting of thermal plants and small hydroelectric plants (SHPs), required by law, were not included.

“It is unacceptable that the study, whose advertising does not even meet minimum parameters, did not include the ‘tortoises’ which, according to Fiesp’s calculations, will cost the consumer R$ 400 billion”, the note notes.

