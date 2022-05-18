Direct Treasury: rates operate mixed with talks from Serra, fiscal risk and the US

Public bond rates operate in mixed movement this Wednesday afternoon (18). In fixed rates, short rates decline while long bonds present higher yields.

Luciano Costa, partner and chief economist at Monte Bravo Investimentos, explains that the interest rate market has shown an upward movement in rates today. In short interest rates, new statements by the director of the Central Bank, Bruno Serra, weighed in, who made a new presentation at the Spanish Chamber and ended up adjusting his speech about the end of the cycle of high interest rates.

“He signaled that the cycle may end in June, but if the reality of inflation proves to be tougher, the cycle may continue”, explains Costa. “This tone became more hawkish (concerned with inflation) that if necessary they can continue with the cycle”, he reinforces.

In the long part of the curve, Costa explains that the fiscal risk had an impact, with the possibility that President Jair Bolsonaro is debating a greater readjustment for federal highway police officers.

“The fiscal cost of this is an extra R$ 1 billion in spending, but the danger of the decision would be that other categories also seek a greater readjustment. If the ongoing debate is already for a 5% readjustment, with the categories demanding new readjustments, the bill will get bigger”, evaluates the economist.

In the external scenario, Costa cites the risk aversion of investors, caused by doubts about the growth of the American economy, some data from retail companies with bad results, increase in costs and the discussion about how much the Federal Reserve can raise American interest rates. and slow down the economy.

Within the Treasury Direct, the long-term fixed rate security had higher yields.

The 2033 Fixed Rate Treasury, with semi-annual interest, offered an annual return of 12.51%, higher than the 12.48% of the previous day.

On the other hand, the short-term fixed rate security had a drop in rates. The Prefixed Treasury 2025 delivered an annual return of 12.45%, lower than the 12.53% seen on Tuesday (17).

The 2029 Fixed Rate Treasury rates operated with stability.

In inflation-linked bonds, the rates on bonds maturing in 2026 and 2032 remained stable. The other rates advanced between 2 and 4 basis points.

Highlight for the IPCA+ 2035 Treasury and the IPCA+ 2045 Treasury, both offered a real return of 5.66%, above the 5.62% registered yesterday.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Wednesday morning (18):

external scenario

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent energy and food prices soaring, raising the risk of stagflation in the global economy, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Stagflation is the term that refers to prolonged periods of high inflation and sluggish economic growth.

“The global economic outlook is challenging and uncertain,” Yellen said.

“And higher food and energy prices are having stagflationary effects, meaning depressing production and spending and increasing inflation around the world,” Yellen added.

Bruno Serra

The Central Bank expects to be reaching the end of its current cycle of monetary tightening, although this expectation still depends on data and the cycle can be lengthened if the scenario demands, said the director of monetary policy at the municipality, Bruno Serra, this Wednesday. .

“At the moment we are still in a high (interest rate) cycle; we hope to be reaching the end of it, but it is always an expectation that depends on the data”, said Serra at an event organized by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Brazil.

“We are in an inflation targeting regime and do not think at any time of changing that. If reality imposes itself on a more negative side, we can, of course, stretch a little further.”

In a scenario of tightening monetary conditions around the world, with the US Federal Reserve proving to be quite aggressive in raising interest rates, the Central Bank of Brazil has instruments to combat adverse effects that could fall on emerging markets, including with further increases in the Selic rate, said Serra.

Spending ceiling “turned Geni”

Also at the event of the Spanish Chamber, the director of the Central Bank, Bruno Serra stated that the spending cap rule has been attacked in the country, but it still has the effect of controlling the growth of government expenditures. “The spending cap has turned Geni, it’s being beaten from all sides,” he said. Serra praised the fiscal policy conducted by the government and said that, in the short term, the increase in aggregate demand due to increases in spending “is no longer a problem”. He highlighted that, in 2021, Brazil was one of five countries in the world with a primary surplus and one of the three that reduced its gross debt. “Ahead, what matters are the choices that will be made in 2023”, said Serra, for whom a fiscal target will be needed that allows the convergence of the Brazilian debt at the peer level. “It would help monetary policy if it were conducted like this post-pandemic year.”

