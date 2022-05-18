Dividend distribution is regular, decides CVM; “Market comes out stronger”, says expert – Money Times

the case Maxi Income (MXRF11), which affected the market for real estate fundscame to an end: the CVM (Securities Commission), in a meeting held this Tuesday (17), unanimously determined that the distribution of dividends is regular.

The collegiate recognized “the existence of obscurity and contradiction in the decision of 12/21/2021, hypotheses provided for in art. 10 of the Resolution CVM 46, having therefore decided to hear and consider the request for reconsideration”.

“Although with different views on some grounds, unanimously, it reconsidered the previous decision in order to stop imposing that the distribution of the so-called “cash profit” in an amount greater than the accounting profit for the year plus the retained earnings of the previous year or, in the case of In the event of an accounting loss, all cash profit distributed (Surplus Cash Income) is accounted for as amortization of shares or capital return”, he states.

In addition CVM guided the trustee of the real estate fund to promote improvements that ensure investors clarity that such portion of the distribution of Excess Cash Income (if any) was higher than the accounting income, in order to avoid the lack of minimum, necessary and sufficient informational content to decision making by investors.

For Alberto Mattos, specialist in strategic negotiations in real estate law and partner at PMMF Advogados, in a comment sent to Money Timesthe above excerpt is quite relevant and shows that the CVM was quite sensitive to market arguments without, however, failing to point out the important differences in the two criteria for calculating results.

“The decision demonstrates the maturity of the CVM, reviewing the positioning and showing having listened to the voices of the market without, however, leaving aside the necessary technique. I think it is reasonable, however, to expect that in the future this type of inspection procedure, although extremely necessary and expected, will be conducted in a way that generates less noise in the market. In the end, however, I understand that the market comes out stronger”, he says.

THE CVM had already suspended the decision in February until deciding definitively.

understand the case

In January, the CVM released a statement suspending the distribution of dividends from the fund Maxi Incomethe largest in number of shareholders.

At the time, the CVM argued that the distribution of dividends to shareholders with calculations based on a cash basis, even when they exceed the amounts recognized in profit for the year, was illegal and would have to be paid based on the accounting result.

Analysts believed that the decision could “lock down” the entire real estate funds.

“If this measure is eventually implemented and is understood by the other real estate funds, there will be a loss for the market”, said analysts Maria Fernanda Violatti and Rodrigo Sgavioli, from XP, at the time.

Experts heard by the Money Times classified the law that regulates distribution as “pie”.

“It allows for this fragile interpretation. It doesn’t seem to me that the CVM has changed its position now because it is a reading with an accounting vision. In a way, the accounting profit was ignored”, argued Lucas Dollo, partner at NFA Advogados.

Remembering that the accounting loss in the real estate sector is something recurrent. As the funds are pegged to interest rate fluctuations, they close at a loss, even if cash is in the blue.

