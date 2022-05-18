Doctor says health condition of Paraguayan mayor victim of attack is irreversible

David Peña, doctor responsible for the care of Mayor José Carlos Acevedo, from Pedro Juan Caballero (PY), said at a press conference this Wednesday afternoon (18) that the health condition is irreversible. Multiple organ failure was declared and family members and a priest were called to the hospital.

José Carlos was the target of a shooting on Tuesday (17), as he left the city hall in the Paraguayan city that borders Ponta Porã. “Your body is tired, we have already given you the maximum doses of medication,” the doctor told the press.

“Only a miracle from God and the prayer of the people can save”, said Ronald Acevedo. José Carlos’ brother also reported that crucial hours are coming and that he expects the mayor of PJC to improve. “It is very delicate, we are asking for prayers from all the Paraguayan people. God has the last word, we trust that the Almighty will not abandon us. We went through many misfortunes”, said the governor, who a few months ago lost his murdered daughter.

Video captures attackers

Video shows the moment in which the gunmen arrive in a car during the attack on Mayor José Carlos Acevedo, in front of the city hall, this Tuesday (17). Acevedo was talking to a journalist, at which point the authors arrive in a white car.

One of the perpetrators climbs down through the passenger door next to the driver and another gunman exits through the back door. According to information, three people were in the vehicle. The two then get out of the car, at which point the shooting takes place.

The criminal who climbs out of the backseat apparently provides cover. Even at the moment of the escape, the driver leaves the place with the rear and passenger doors open and, when he realizes that the partner starts the vehicle, the thief who was providing cover has to run after the car.

José Carlos Acevedo is still in the Viva a Vida private hospital and he. At first, more than 10 9mm pistol shots were fired. Acevedo was shot in the head, chest and leg. He was rescued at the scene, placed on a board and taken to hospital.

Shortly after the crime, a car, which may have been used by the perpetrators, was found on fire, on the way out to Antônio João, in Pedro Juan Caballero, near Ponta Porã. Policing was reinforced in the border region. There is no information about the authors yet.

Mayor’s niece was killed in execution

Haylée Carolina Acevedo, 21, was killed in an attack on October 9, 2021, in Pedro Juan Caballero (PY). She was the niece of Mayor José Carlos Acevedo. In addition to the young woman, Omar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 32, was also murdered.

They were with two other women and were leaving a party when they were attacked by the gunmen. In February of this year, one of the shooters was arrested by Senad (National Anti-Drug Department).

Brother blames president for criminality

“Mario Abdo Benítez is solely responsible for everything that is happening in the city”, was the declaration of Ronald Acevedo, governor of Amambay. Indignantly, the governor of the state that borders Mato Grosso do Sul said that the president is solely responsible for what is happening in Pedro Juan Caballero. “Unfortunate,” he said.

The two are even known for publicly being against the situation of drug trafficking that generates all kinds of violence and crimes in the border region between Brazil and Paraguay.

Doctor says health condition of Paraguayan mayor victim of attack is irreversible from Redação on Vimeo.