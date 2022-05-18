Doctor Strange 2 beats The Batman in Brazil

In its second weekend in the country, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collected R$ 31.6 million and took 1.46 million people to the cinemas. In total, the feature directed by Sam Raimi has BRL 129.3 million in box office and 6.38 million tickets sold.

That makes him the biggest movie of 2022 in brazil, both in revenue and in public. Stephen Strange Easily Beats DC’s Competitor Batmanwhich so far has a box office of R$ 115 million and 5.91 million tickets.

Furthermore, Doctor Strange 2 now it is too the second biggest film in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic. He only loses to another blockbuster from marvel, Spider-Man: No Return Homewhich earned R$ 317 million and sold 17.3 million tickets.

And the most impressive: the incredible numbers of Multiverse of Madness were conquered in just two weeks. That is, it has room to grow even more in the coming days, after all, it is basically the only blockbuster in theaters.

Doctor Strange 2 has already taken more than 6 million people to cinemas in Brazil

Until the moment, Doctor Strange 2 has performed similarly to captain marvelin March 2019. Both had very similar opening audiences (2.9 million tickets) and, in the second week, similar drops: -46% for Carol Danvers and -50% for Stephen Strange.

The film starring Brie Larson had sold about 61% of its final audience (9.04 million) after two weeks, which is well within the average for a large-scale MCU feature. if Doctor Strange 2 continue to have a similar performance, will be out of print having sold 10.3 million tickets, just above the 10.1 million Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Of course, everything will depend on whether the controversies surrounding the film do not make it plummet in Brazil in the same way as in the US. If he wants to become the sixth MCU feature to break the 10 million audience barrier, he’s going to have to hang on tight in the coming weeks. The lack of very strong competitors at least until the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the end of the month will be a differential.

Stay connected to your Marvel’s legacy to know first-hand all the news from the marvete multiverse!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!